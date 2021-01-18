Man enters plea in abeyance in connection with Christmas Day vehicle burglaries

Stock photo by Alex Star/iStock/Getty Images Plus, St. George News

CEDAR CITY — A 24-year-old man charged in connection with multiple car burglaries in Cedar City on Christmas Day has agreed to a plea in abeyance.

During a 5th District Court hearing conducted remotely on Jan. 11, Jon Paul Olguin pleaded guilty to seven charges, including two counts of false title or registration, a third-degree felony, two counts of vehicle burglary, a class A misdemeanor, along with additional misdemeanor counts of false identification and possession of drugs and paraphernalia.

In exchange for the guilty pleas, 5th District Judge Matthew L. Bell sentenced Olguin to 36 months of supervised probation, during which he must commit no further offenses and must submit to warrantless searches. The terms of the agreement also stipulate that Olguin may not consume any alcohol nor possess firearms. He also must successfully complete a 24-week substance abuse course. Additionally, he is required to complete 250 hours of community service, at least 100 hours of which are to be spent in graffiti removal.

Olguin must also pay $1,106 in fees, payable in monthly installments of $50, according to the court document.

If Olguin violates any of the terms of the agreement, the guilty pleas will stand and he’ll be sentenced on the charges. If he successfully abides by the agreement, the various charges are to be dismissed at the conclusion of the three-year probationary period.

As previously reported in Cedar City News, Olguin was arrested Dec. 25 after Cedar City Police had responded to a report of a vehicle burglary report at an apartment complex located at 1021 S. 350 West. In a subsequent search of Olguin’s vehicle, investigators allegedly found numerous items belonging to victims of previous car burglaries, including stolen license plates. In addition, drugs, paraphernalia and cash were also found on Olguin’s person, according to the charging documents.

Olguin’s next scheduled court appearance is a review hearing before Judge Bell, scheduled for Sept. 20.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2021, all rights reserved.