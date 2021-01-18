Jan. 16, 2021

Gordon E. Walker, 99, of Hurricane, Utah, died on Jan. 16, 2021. He was a Navy veteran and served on the USS Lexington as an aircraft mechanic. He later worked as a security guard for the Four Queens in Las Vegas and retired to Hurricane, where he volunteered with the local police and the local food pantry.

Surviving are his daughter, Barbara W. Bodkin of Ashland, VA; a granddaughter, Beth Waggoner (Ryan) of Mechanicsville, VA; a grandson, Brad Bodkin (Sarah) of Mt. Pleasant, SC; four great grandchildren: Amelia Waggoner, Sophia Waggoner, Leila Bodkin and Parker Bodkin; and a very special friend, Bette Shearer.

Due to COVID-19, burial will be private. A memorial service will be held later.

