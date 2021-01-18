Donna Merrell Colyar

April 23, 1943 – Jan. 14, 2021

On Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, Donna Merrell Coylar, age 77, returned to her Heavenly Father peacefully in her home in St. George with her husband at her side.

Donna was born April 23, 1943 in Winnebago, Minnesota to Melba Hamblin and Kenneth Merrell. She married the love of her life on Dec. 30, 1961 shortly after she and Ken graduated from Orem High School. She lived in many interesting places following Ken’s career in the U.S. Air Force. Ken and Donna raised three children, Ken Jr., Kelli, and Korey. In 1984, she earned her nurse’s license and had a career providing love and care to others.

Donna loved doting on her 10 grandchildren and her 20 great grandchildren. She was a kind and warm sanctuary. She always had a sharp wit and was the perfect grounded match to Ken’s adventurous spirit. Ken and Donna retired together in 2005 and traveled coast to coast several times in their motorhome with their dog Brandi.

Donna was preceded in death by her mother Melb, father Ken, step-father Roy Dyson, a son and a grandson.

She is survived by her husband Ken Colyar Sr., her two children, two sisters, a brother and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Donna will be interred in the East Lawn Memorial Hills in Provo, Utah in the family plot. A memorial service will be held at a later date to be announced.

Arrangements entrusted to the care of Pine View Mortuary 435-986-4222. Visit Pine Valley Mortuary’s website www.pineviewmortuary.com for full obituary and funeral service listing.