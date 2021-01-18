With partners ranging from ax throwing to fitness classes, GymJumper is the last ‘gym membership’ you’ll need

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — Frustrated with your lack of progress at the gym? It’s easy to get stuck in a rut doing the same tedious workouts every week, but the creators of GymJumper have found a way to help Southern Utahns mix things up and smash their fitness goals.

With GymJumper, your smartphone becomes an all-access pass to activities such as yoga, cycling, ax throwing, karate, parkour and roller skating, as well as a plethora of fitness classes and equipment at gyms large and small.

“Essentially, anything fitness-related in the community, you can go out and try,” manager Justin Brinkerhoff said. “If you were to have a membership with all of our partners, it would cost you thousands of dollars a month.”

GymJumper was created by a group of friends who wanted a way to access multiple fitness facilities in Southern Utah using one convenient membership. They partnered with a developer to build the platform, then hit the pavement to establish partnerships with gyms and activity centers throughout the area.

Currently, GymJumper provides access to almost 20 fitness facilities across Washington and Iron counties, with more on the way. Partners include Ace Martial Arts, Elevation Fitness, Fundamental HQ, House of Jump, Phat Axe, Performance Fitness 24/7, the St. George Recreational Center, Stoic Parkour Academy, Sun Rock Yoga, The Hype and VASA Fitness in St. George; Granogi Outdoor Yoga and Performance Fitness 24/7 in Hurricane; CrossFit Black Ridge in La Verkin; Veyo Roller Rink in Veyo; Snap Fitness, Spirit Fitness and Stone Path Yoga in Cedar City; and Gym on Main in Parowan.

GymJumper offers memberships for both individuals and workout buddies. Custom pricing options for families and groups are also available. Membership is month-to-month with no contractual obligations. Restrictions and more information about each facility can be found on the GymJumper map of partners.

Brinkerhoff is a St. George native who said he was raised to believe in the importance of creating solutions for problems within his community. He graduated from Dixie State University with a degree in business and a certificate in entrepreneurship.

Brinkerhoff said he observed that many people set fitness and health goals, especially at the beginning of a new year. However, more often than not, they fall short of their target within a month or two – even in a fairly active community like Southern Utah – and eventually give up on it altogether. In creating GymJumper, he found the reason why.

“People stop exercising because they don’t think it’s fun,” he said. “If the exercise they’re doing is fun and they look forward to it every day, they’re not going to let that goal slip.”

Recognizing that everyone has their own definition of “fun,” Brinkerhoff encourages GymJumper users to try a little bit of everything. The platform offers activities for virtually any interest.

“We wanted to make sure that by partnering with all these different fitness facilities, we would give the user a way to figure out what’s fun for them so they can keep exercising and stay healthy,” he said. “We truly believe that as humans, our bodies are designed to stay in shape.”

GymJumper launched a little more than a year ago, but Brinkerhoff envisions lofty goals for the platform. He said he hopes to make it a household name – a resource that every Southern Utahn can have at their fingertips to help them reach their fitness objectives and live their best life possible.

“We really want people to feel that they have freedom on our platform, and they can just have fun with friends wherever they go,” he said. “This is an entirely new way to think about fitness. It’s the last gym membership you’ll ever want, guaranteed.”

