Another failure to yield clogs up Sunday drive at Riverside and Sunland

ST. GEORGE — St. George Police responded to reports of an accident at Riverside Drive and Sunland Drive just before 10:30 a.m. Sunday. According to St. George Police officer Tiffany Atkin, the driver of a white 2006 Toyota Highlander struck a white Kia Sorrento after the latter failed to yield while turning left.

The drivers and passengers in both vehicles complained of minor injuries, and both vehicles were towed from the scene. The driver’s airbag deployed in the Toyota.

“The Toyota was traveling southeast on Riverside Drive, intending to turn left onto Sunland Drive, when it struck the Kia,” Atkin said. “The driver of the Toyota did not see the Kia coming when he hit it. The driver of the Kia was cited for failure to yield when turning left.”

According to Atkin, the Kia was traveling north when it was hit on the driver’s side.

This report is based on information provided by law enforcement and may not contain the full scope of findings.

