Another failure to yield clogs up Sunday drive at Riverside and Sunland

Written by David Dudley
January 17, 2021

ST. GEORGE — St. George Police responded to reports of an accident at Riverside Drive and Sunland Drive just before 10:30 a.m. Sunday. According to St. George Police officer Tiffany Atkin, the driver of a white 2006 Toyota Highlander struck a white Kia Sorrento after the latter failed to yield while turning left.

This Kia Sorento was struck after the driver failed to yield on a left turn, in St. George, Utah, Jan. 17 2021 | Photo by David Dudley, St. George News

The drivers and passengers in both vehicles complained of minor injuries, and both vehicles were towed from the scene. The driver’s airbag deployed in the Toyota.

“The Toyota was traveling southeast on Riverside Drive, intending to turn left onto Sunland Drive, when it struck the Kia,” Atkin said. “The driver of the Toyota did not see the Kia coming when he hit it. The driver of the Kia was cited for failure to yield when turning left.”

According to Atkin, the Kia was traveling north when it was hit on the driver’s side.

This report is based on information provided by law enforcement and may not contain the full scope of findings. 

 

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2021, all rights reserved.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

David is a journalist, educator, and playwright. He has written for Zenger News, the Christian Science Monitor, the Barton Chronicle, North Star Monthly, and The Northland Journal, among others. He has covered various beats, including breaking news, courts and crimes, sports, and arts and entertainment. His writing on theatre appears regularly in American Theatre Magazine, Contemporary Theatre Review (UK), ConJunto (Cuba), and HowlRound.com. David's play, 800 Days of Solitude, about the ways in which solitary confinement affects juveniles and their families, was awarded the 2018 Christian Moe playwriting prize. He earned a BFA with summa cum laude honors from DePaul University, and holds an MFA in playwriting from Southern Illinois University, Carbondale.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @STGnews

Free News Delivery by Email

Would you like to have the day's news stories delivered right to your inbox every evening? Enter your email below to start!