COVID-19 vaccination reservations now available for those over 70 in Washington County

ST. GEORGE — Some appointment slots have now gone online for residents over 70 in Washington County to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

The reservation slots are not for this week, but for the week starting on Jan. 25. The slots, available at this link, went online a day before the Southwest Utah Public Health Department’s official rollout for Washington County.

Reservations for this week in Washington County are still expected to go online on Monday. Washington County vaccinations are being administered at the Southwest Utah Public Health Department across from the 400 East campus of St. George Regional Hospital near the St. George Temple.

All of the other reservation slots have filled in Iron, Kane and Beaver counties, though there are a few slots now open for this week in Garfield County.

Local and state health officials have urged patience for those ages 70 and over as it is expected to take until the end of February to complete all of those in that age group wanting the vaccine, which is voluntary. Officials say there are around 35,000 individuals in the 70-and-over age group in Southern Utah, and currently the local health department is receiving a supply of around 4,500 doses per week.

Along with 70-and-over, non-hospital medical workers, first responders and K-12 teachers and staff are currently eligible to receive the vaccine locally. Identification is required at the vaccination sites.

Getting the COVID-19 Vaccine

Those who can currently get the vaccine : Everyone ages 70 and over. K-12 teachers and staff, those that work in nonhospital health care facilities (those in clinics, pharmacies, dentists or other medical offices) and first responders, including law enforcement, firefighters and EMTs.

: Everyone ages 70 and over. K-12 teachers and staff, those that work in nonhospital health care facilities (those in clinics, pharmacies, dentists or other medical offices) and first responders, including law enforcement, firefighters and EMTs. Must register in advance online for an appointment time. Walk-ins will not be accepted.

Must have a personal ID, employment ID and wear a short-sleeve shirt at appointment.

Vaccines are free of charge.

Washington County:

Where: Southwest Utah Public Health Department St. George office, 620 S 400 East, 2nd Floor Conference Room, St. George, 84770 and St. George Regional Hospital, 1380 E. Medical Center Dr., St. George, 84790.

When: Jan. 25-28, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.; K-12 teachers and staff-only clinics Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from noon to 7 p.m.; at Southwest Utah Public Health and at St. George Regional on Wednesday (3 p.m. to 5:15 p.m.) and Friday (1 p.m. to 5:45 p.m.).

Register here for Jan. 25-28 clinics

Register here for K-12 staff only clinics at Southwest Utah Public Health

Register here for K-12 staff only clinics at St. George Regional

Iron County:

Where: Southwest Utah Public Health Department Cedar City office, 260 DL Sargent Dr., Cedar City, 84721.

When: Tuesday and Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.; K-12 teachers and staff-only clinics Tuesday and Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

(All slots full) Click to register

(All slots full) Register here for K-12 staff only clinics

Kane County:

Where: Southwest Utah Public Health Department Kanab office, 445 N. Main St., Kanab 84741.

When: Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

(All slots full) Click to register

Garfield County:

Where: Southwest Utah Public Health Department Panguitch office, 601 Center St. Panguitch 84759.

When: Thursday, 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Click to register

Beaver County:

Where: Southwest Utah Public Health Department Beaver Office, 75 1175 North, Beaver 84713.

When: Thursday, 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

(All slots full) Click to register

