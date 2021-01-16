Free ‘Electric Film Series’ pays tribute to movies through the decades

ST. GEORGE — The history of movies spans over a century. From silent black and white films to technicolor and animation, the decades have been graced with movies that inspire, educate, enlighten and entertain.

To honor that history and to provide audiences the opportunity to view some of the century’s most iconic films, the Film and Media Alliance of Southern Utah is pleased to announce the 2021 lineup of the “Electric Film Series.”

Held at the Electric Theater, 68 E. Tabernacle in St. George, the once-a-month free film series will take viewers on a cinematic journey through time, beginning Tuesday at 6 p.m. with a collection of silent short films from 1900-1910.

The exciting kickoff event will feature four films featuring actors such as Charlie Chaplin, Buster Keaton and Roscoe “Fatty” Arbunkle. The films will be accompanied by live piano from area pianist Tami Creamer.

In addition to the films, the event will be followed by a special Q&A session so interested audience members can dive further into the cinematic history.

The film series will continue on the third Tuesday of each month, with two exceptions, and many will feature special guests, fun themes and other surprise offerings. July’s screening of “Jaws” will take place July 13 (the second Tuesday) and December’s screening of “It’s a Wonderful Life” will take place Dec. 19 in conjunction with the Film and Media Alliance of Southern Utah’s “Merry Movie Christmas” event.

“Southern Utah will really benefit from programs like this free community film series and post-screening discussions,” John Pugh said.

Pugh is a co-founder of the Film and Media Alliance of Southern Utah, a nonprofit arts organization dedicated to promoting filmmaking and film in Southern Utah.

“The films were selected carefully and we’re thrilled about the lineup,” he added.

Adam Mast, who is also a co-founder of the alliance, said it wasn’t easy to choose a single film that personified each decade, but he is happy with the movies that were chosen and the opportunity for audiences to witness them on the big screen in a theatrical setting.

As arts, including film, have seen dramatic changes in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, Mast said it is more important than ever that film stays relevant and that the communal experience of going to the theater is not lost.

“I’m just excited that with everything going on still, we can keep the arts and film alive,” Mast said.

That said, organizers are taking all health and safety precautions necessary to allow the event to move forward. Masks will be required, limited seating will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis and sanitation stations will be available throughout the venue.

There are no R-rated films; however, some films, such as “Jaws” and “The Elephant Man,” do have adult themes.

Event details

What: Electric Film Series.

When: Third Tuesday of each month, 6 p.m. July’s screening of “Jaws” will take place July, 13 (the second Tuesday) and December’s screening of “It’s a Wonderful Life” will take place Dec. 19 in conjunction with the Film and Media Alliance of Southern Utah’s “Merry Movie Christmas” event.

Where: The Electric Theater, 68 E. Tabernacle, St. George.

Cost: Free.

Additional information: Masks are required, social distancing guidelines will be followed and sanitation stations will be available throughout the venue.

