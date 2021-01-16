Mesquite traffic stop turns minor violation into felony arrest of 3

Composite image with background photo of Mesquite Police Patrol vehicles and overlay of police badge | Photos courtesy of the Mesquite Police Department, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Three suspects are in custody following a traffic stop in Mesquite, Nevada, involving a minor traffic violation that turned into a drug investigation when an officer noticed illicit activity taking place inside of the vehicle, according to police.

On Wednesday shortly after 10:15 a.m. a patrol officer in Mesquite stopped a vehicle for a minor traffic violation on Pioneer Road near Oasis Boulevard, Mesquite Police Sgt. Wyatt Oliver said.

During the stop, the officer noticed indications of drug activity inside of the vehicle. Through the course of the investigation, officers found methamphetamine, a loaded handgun, an illegal switchblade and other items including drug paraphernalia.

The driver, identified as 37-year-old Crystal Chavez, was arrested for felony possession of methamphetamine and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, also a felony under Nevada state law.

A background check revealed that one of the occupants, the front passenger identified as Hector Viera, 39, had two warrants for his arrest. He was taken into custody on the warrants and was charged with felony possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, as well as a misdemeanor for having an open container of alcohol.

A second passenger, Martin Rojas, 36, was arrested on felony possession of methamphetamine and a gross misdemeanor count of possession of a dangerous weapon, as well as misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

Due to the felony charges, the trio was transported and booked into the Clark County Detention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. Oliver said all three suspects were still in custody as of Monday evening.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2021, all rights reserved.