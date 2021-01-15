Letter to the Editor: Why build Lake Powell Pipeline when expanded wastewater treatment is an option?

Stock image | Photo by Antikainen/iStock/Getty Images Plus

OPINION — The proposed multibillion-dollar Lake Powell Pipeline would be one of the most expensive projects in state history, requiring dramatic increases in water rates and impact fees in Washington County and increases in property taxes statewide. For those of us expected to pay for this massive project, we deserve complete well-reasoned analyses of less costly, viable alternatives that could be used in place of the pipeline.

Instead, since its inception in 2006, pipeline proponents have been obsessed with the pipeline being the only workable option and, consequently, have not fairly considered more efficient alternatives. Their bias has caused them to politicize and skew data to support the pipeline while discounting feasible alternatives like water conservation and development of local untapped water sources. Moreover, they have ignored the efficacy of reclaiming/recycling wastewater for potable (drinking) use which has proven successful in other communities.

In the larger context, the high-consumption “one-time use, throw away” approach prevalent in our society is unsustainable. Increasing population mandates we discard less and reuse more of our precious resources. This requires moving beyond limited thinking, abandoning outmoded wasteful methods and adopting more efficient leading-edge innovations.

Washington County has an extensive water infrastructure. Although some water is recycled for irrigation, most is used once, treated for discharge, then “thrown away” – returned to the Virgin River.

Because pipeline proponents dismiss alternatives, they falsely claim we need a “second source” of water, Lake Powell, to meet our future water needs. They refuse to acknowledge that by increasing wastewater reuse, a “second source” is already available within Washington County.

In fact, recycled wastewater could provide more than 20% of our current potable water needs. By 2065, recycled wastewater coupled with reasonably achievable conservation could provide at least half of our potable water needs and much of our irrigation water.

As explained below, the advantages of wastewater recycling vastly outweigh importing water from Lake Powell.

There are several formidable obstacles to building the Lake Powell Pipeline. A partial list is summarized here:

(1) Utah’s water rights are insecure. Water availability is not guaranteed. (2) Transferring water from the Upper Basin to the Lower Basin, necessary with the pipeline, violates Colorado River law and requires approval of the six other Basin states and Congress. (3) The six Basin states requested Utah halt the approval process and negotiate legal and operational concerns or face lengthy legal action. (4) With a total cost of $4 billion to $6 billion including bond interest, and no federal funding, the pipeline is cost prohibitive. (5) The 140-mile pipeline and associated infrastructure would cause extensive environmental damage.

By contrast, wastewater recycling has many advantages:

(1) Because wastewater recycling is implemented within Washington County, it avoids complicated federal approval, river law requirements and challenges by the six Basin states. The regulatory approval process is greatly simplified. (2) Other formidable obstacles to the LPP noted above are non-issues with wastewater recycling. (3) The cost of recycling is significantly less than the pipeline – millions not billions – and affordable for water users, taxpayers and developers/builders. (4) Unlike the pipeline, wastewater recycling is eligible for federal funding and grants. (5) Instead of the multibillion-dollar up-front expenditure for the pipeline, wastewater recycling capacity can be expanded incrementally as needed, allocating costs over time and paid as population increases. (6) Cost effective, innovative technologies for wastewater recycling are available and proven.

Many communities have implemented wastewater recycling. Example:

Orange County, California, has the world’s largest wastewater recycling and water purification system. Begun years ago when water supplies declined, its system now recycles 200 million gallons of wastewater daily that previously would have been discharged into the Pacific Ocean. Using advanced purification technologies, its 2.5 million citizens drink some of the world’s cleanest water and pay reasonable water rates.

As for other feasible alternatives, reliable studies prove that combining attainable conservation with development of untapped local sources, Washington County has sufficient water to serve more than 509,000, the county’s projected 2065 population, without the pipeline.

Furthermore, to curb our unsustainable “throw away” approach, reclaiming/recycling wastewater is viable, economical and mandatory. Coupled with water conservation, it’s far superior to building the pipeline.

In addition to recycling water, wastewater has another valuable component – energy. Using leading-edge technologies, industries and communities are converting organic and sewage waste into electricity thereby significantly reducing their power costs.

Example: Gills Onions, one of the world’s largest onion processors, produces 300,000 pounds of onion waste daily. Instead of discarding that waste, Gills invested $9.5 million in biogas conversion equipment that generates 100% of its base-load power needs. Gills saves $700,000 in electricity costs and $400,000 in waste transportation/distribution costs annually. With incentives and grants, payback was 6 years.

By 2034, the St. George Wastewater Treatment Plant’s annual power cost will likely exceed $1 million annually. With an investment of approximately $10-20 million, the plant could supply up to 90% of its power needs. And, as opposed to obtaining power from greenhouse-gas producing power plants, the biogas conversion process is virtually pollution free.

Because climate change dictates we reduce consumption of fossil fuels, converting sewage waste to electricity is both environmentally responsible and economical.

We have an unlimited supply of sewage waste but not unlimited time to curtail climate change.

Submitted by ANDREW KRAMER, Ivins.

