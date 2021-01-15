June 27, 1946 – Jan. 10, 2021

John Lloyd Wright, age 74, passed away in his home surrounded by loving family, Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021 in St. George, Utah. He was born on June 27, 1946 in Salt Lake City to William Virgil and Rachel Janette Wright.

He is survived by: his wife Christine; his children, Carrie Wright Fischer (Gary Simonson), Troy Wright (Bonnie), Shauna Stokes (Gary), Diana Munn (Mike), Brent Lundstedt (JoDee), Mike Lundstedt (Shelley); 14 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren and Marley (cat).

John worked as a welding inspector for most of his life. He inspected everything from roller coasters to high rise buildings to race tracks. John was a certified member of the American Welding Society for many years. John enjoyed spending time outdoors. He loved going to swap meets and could never pass up treasures. He enjoyed spending time with his children and making his grandchildren laugh.

The family would like to thank his incredible nurses from Sun Tree Hospice and Senior Helpers for showing John so much love.

John’s Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, March 21, 2021 beginning at noon at 1202 W. Wickham Drive, St. George, Utah 84790.

Family and friends are invited to share tributes online at SerenityStG.com. Arrangements and memorial tree planting by Serenity Funeral Home of Southern Utah, 435-986-9100.