Performance Player of the Week: Snow Canyon’s Taylan Whitehead | Sponsored by Ken Garff St. George Ford

ST. GEORGE — Snow Canyon High School Lady Warrior Taylan Whitehead is a giggler. She’s also a three-sport athlete and high-honor roll student who feels that being a team player is the key to her success.

“I’m a really good team player, I feel like that’s something I do really well at,” Whitehead said. “I think that’s a big thing.”

Whitehead said she is willing to play any position on her basketball team and do whatever the team needs to do well on the court.

It is an attitude she likely gained from her parents, who are the people she looks up to most for their support and giving nature, she said.

“They support everything I do.”

As far as athletes she admires, Whitehead has a few favorites, including Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen “Steph” Curry.

In addition to basketball, Whitehead also plays soccer and runs track for Snow Canyon, but judging by her showing in a “Kick for Cash” halftime event during a fall football game, Whitehead could have made a great field goal kicker for the Snow Canyon Warriors as well.

When asked about giving advice to younger athletes, Whitehead touted the value of hard work, adding that even as someone gets older and more seasoned, it is important to work hard.

That work ethic shows up not only in sports but also academics for Whitehead, who is a high-honor roll student and plans to enroll in Dixie State University to become an ultrasound tech.

“I’m kind of excited about that,” she said.

