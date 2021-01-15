Oct. 26, 1929 – Jan. 12, 2021

Helen Jenkins Oliverson passed away peacefully in her home on Jan. 12, 2021. She was born on Oct. 26, 1929 in her Midvale, Utah home to Herman and Eva Mae Croshaw Jenkins as the first of six children. She grew up on Wasatch Street and later graduated from Jordan High School. She went on to attend BYU and worked in the athletic department where she met and later married the love of her life, Ray Henry Oliverson, in the Salt Lake City Temple on Feb. 7, 1951. They started in the Union area and later settled down on Midvale’s Wood Street where they lived for 52 years and raised their three boys, Kevin, Kris and Kurt.

As a lifelong, active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, she diligently served in various callings in the primary, young women’s, and relief society organizations. Mom devotedly supported Dad in his various religious and professional responsibilities, even while she kept things organized at home and as a secretary at Bellview Elementary and volunteered at Cottonwood Hospital.

Known to the grandkids as a short-order cook, Mom often expressed her love for her family in the kitchen. She consistently whipped up the best pie, rolls and family-famous macaroni and shrimp salad. Her unconditional love and weekly $10-filled letters helped support each grandchild who served a church mission. Grandma developed a unique relationship with not only each of her 12 grandchildren but also each of her 36 great-grandchildren.

Mom was as smart as a whip, always expanding her horizons through reading, solitaire, crossword puzzles, and even later on in her 90’s, Instagram. She had a legendary memory and could recall details like dates, locations, and weather from over a half century ago. She knew how to make every inch of the yard beautiful, growing vibrant peonies, roses, and other flowers to attract the birds that she loved to feed. Helen and Ray loved to travel, visiting places like Hawaii, England, and other places in the United States.

But—most of all—her greatest love was her family. Even at a young age, Mom provided life-sustaining care to her mother, and later in life, to her husband for 13 years. Mom’s profound love for Ray was always evident, especially in the years after his passing. She loved her family more than anything else.

She is survived by her sons: Kevin (MarJean) of Santa Clara, Utah and Kurt (Lora Lee) of Sandy, Utah; daughter-in-law, Ruth of Shelley, Idaho; brother, Clair (Kay) of Midvale, Utah; 12 grandchildren; and 36 great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by husband, Ray; son, Kris; brothers: Cleve, Larry and Ronnie; and sister, Donna.

Our family would like to thank Dixie Hospice. We would especially like to thank Brittni, her nurse, and her CNA’s Sarah and Amy for providing Helen with loving care during her final days.

A visitation will be held in St. George, Utah on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021 from 6-7 p.m. at Metcalf Mortuary, 288 West St. George Blvd.

Funeral services will be held in Midvale, Utah on Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Goff Mortuary, 8090 South State, Midvale, Utah. Visitations will be held Friday, Jan. 22, 2021 from 6-8 p.m. and Saturday, prior to services, from 9:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m at the mortuary. Interment will be in the Midvale City Cemetery. Please follow COVID-19 restrictions. Video recording of services will be available on www.goffmortuary.com by clicking on the obituary.

Arrangements entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, 435-673-4221 and Goff Mortuary, 801-255-7151.