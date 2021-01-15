July 30, 1946 – Jan. 13, 2021

Hal Leroy Bowcutt, 74, passed away on Jan. 13, 2021 in St. George, Utah.

Hal was born on July 30, 1946 in Ogden, Utah to Irvin and Susan Bowcutt (Longstroff). He joined the Navy right after high school, and his experience as an aircraft mechanic during his time in the service led to an accomplished career as a U.S. Air Force civil servant.

Seeking to retire from snow shoveling as well as his career, Hal retired to St. George and enjoyed an active life of biking, long walks and daily rounds of golf. He also loved taking trips to visit family or try his luck in Mesquite.

Hal leaves behind his daughter Paige, son Justin, two grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Along with many golf buddies, friends, and a loving companion. He will be greatly missed.

