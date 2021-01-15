Mesquite Police seek public’s help in identifying man suspected in store robbery

Composite image with background image by Thea Design and overlays of suspect wanted in connection with robbery at a Mesquite gas station in Nev.,Jan. 15, 2021| Photos courtesy of Mesquite Police Department, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Police are seeking the public’s help identifying the individual suspected in the robbery of a convenience store in Mesquite, Nevada early Friday morning.

Mesquite Police Sgt. Wyatt Oliver told St. George News the incident was reported at approximately 3 a.m. at the Conoco Gas Station convenience store, located on the corner of West Mesquite Boulevard and Riverside Drive in Mesquite.

Still photos captured from the store’s surveillance footage were posted on the department’s Facebook page and are included in this report.

The Mesquite Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying the suspect, Oliver said, adding that only limited information is being released since the incident is still under investigation and detectives are following multiple leads at this time.

Anyone with information on the incident or who can identify that man in the surveillance photos is asked to call Mesquite Police Detective McOmie at 702-346-5262 ext. 6161.

This report is based on statements from police, emergency personnel or other responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

