More contagious variant of COVID-19 arrives in Utah; Some vaccine sign-ups for 70 and over now online

ST. GEORGE — Reservations are now available for those over 70 to get the vaccine in every Southern Utah county except Washington County.

The ages 70 and over group is the first general population group that has been made eligible to receive the vaccine locally. Health officials and the governor have urged patience as slots may fill quickly but more reservation slots will go online. It is expected to take until the end of February to cover those who want the vaccine in that age group.

In Iron County, where there clinics will be held Tuesday and Thursday – all of the Tuesday slots are currently full.

The Southwest Utah Public Health Department said reservations for 70 and over, pertaining to Washington County residents, will go online on Monday.

The online reservations for dates next week can be accessed at the links at the end of this article. Those without email addresses or unable to make reservations online can get help at the state coronavirus hotline at 800-456-7707

The vaccine may be coming just in time, as a more contagious form of COVID-19, otherwise known as the “U.K. variant,” has arrived in Utah, the Utah Department of Health announced Friday.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, the mutated form of the virus is 70% more likely to be transmitted and infect others than the previous forms of the coronavirus.

Dr. Angela Dunn, the state epidemiologist with the Utah Department of Health, said on the positive side, the only thing that has changed with the new variant is how easily it spreads, meaning measures like wearing masks and physical distancing are going to be more important until vaccinations create a substantial drop in new infections.

“It just means for a few more months, we just need to buckle down with these recommendations. Our ICUs are already over capacity so we really need to be extra cautious until we get more people vaccinated,” Dunn said. “The key is it is still susceptible to the vaccine and can still be detected in tests. And we have also seen it is no more deadly than the other variants.”

The virus variant is also not any more transmittable on surfaces than other forms of the virus. The main form of transmission remains from the virus riding water droplets from the breath of one person to another.

“The commutability on surfaces hasn’t changed. What has changed is how much easier it is to get you sick,” Dunn said. “You need less of it to get sick.”

Dr. Kelly Oakeson, a bioinformatician at the Utah Public Health Laboratory that detected the variant, said masks capture the water droplets the virus rides on, stopping them from going beyond the person infected.

“You’ll be expelling more virus as you cough and breathe so will be even more important to wear masks,” Oakeson said.”

The mutated virus was detected in an individual from Salt Lake County, but Dunn told St. George News people in Southern Utah should consider that the virus is already in their midst. Other health experts said it is likely the variant is much more widespread than a few individuals in Salt Lake City.

“It’s likely this variant has been in Utah for a little bit. Our Utah laboratory still only looks at 10% of cases, so there’s a chance there’s variants we haven’t identified,” Dunn said. “Based on the quick spread of this variant, we need to be extra cautious.”

The virus variant, scientifically known as SARS-CoV-2. VUI – 202012-01, got its moniker from being detected first in the United Kingdom in September. By December, according to Bloomberg News, 60% of COVID-19 cases in London were caused by the new variant.

Even with Britain on full lockdown and 63 nations banning travelers from the U.K., the virus has still spread globally. The United States was not among the nations banning travelers from the British Isles.

Oakeson said they have been looking for variants of the virus from the start of the pandemic. “We take residual specimens and extract out genetic material. There are 17 mutations distinct to that lineage.”

While the word “mutation” may be alarming to some, but Dunn said it is just Mother Nature doing its usual work.

“The virus that causes COVID has mutated every week. That’s what viruses do,” Dunn said. “This takes less effort to attach to your cells and makes it easier to infect you and transmit it to others.”

Getting the COVID-19 Vaccine

Those who can currently get the vaccine : Everyone ages 70 and over. K-12 teachers and staff, those that work in nonhospital health care facilities (those in clinics, pharmacies, dentists or other medical offices) and first responders, including law enforcement, firefighters and EMTs.

Those who can get the vaccine starting Jan. 18 :

: Must register in advance online for an appointment time. Walk-ins will not be accepted.

Must have a personal ID, employment ID and wear a short-sleeve shirt at appointment.

Vaccines are free of charge.

Washington County:

Where: Southwest Utah Public Health Department St. George office, 620 S 400 East, 2nd Floor Conference Room, St. George, 84770 and St. George Regional Hospital, 1380 E. Medical Center Dr., St. George, 84790.

When: Dates for those ages 70 and over will be released Monday. K-12 teachers and staff-only clinics Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from noon to 7 p.m.; at Southwest Utah Public Health and at St. George Regional on Friday (1:15 p.m. to 5:45 p.m.), Wednesday (3 p.m. to 5:15 p.m.), Jan. 22 (1 p.m. to 5:45 p.m.).

(Wednesday, Jan. 21 full) Register here for K-12 staff only clinics at Southwest Utah Public Health

Register here for K-12 staff only clinics at St. George Regional

Iron County:

Where: Southwest Utah Public Health Department Cedar City office, 260 DL Sargent Dr., Cedar City, 84721.

When: Tuesday and Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.; K-12 teachers and staff-only clinics Tuesday and Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

(Tuesday full) Click to register

(All slots full) Register here for K-12 staff only clinics

Kane County:

Where: Southwest Utah Public Health Department Kanab office, 445 N. Main St., Kanab 84741.

When: Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Click to register

Garfield County:

Where: Southwest Utah Public Health Department Panguitch office, 601 Center St. Panguitch 84759.

When: Thursday, 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Click to register

Beaver County:

Where: Southwest Utah Public Health Department Beaver Office, 75 1175 North, Beaver 84713.

When: Thursday, 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Click to register

COVID-19 information resources

St. George News has made every effort to ensure the information in this story is accurate at the time it was written. However, as the situation and science surrounding the coronavirus continues to evolve, it’s possible that some data has changed.

Check the resources below for up-to-date information and resources.

