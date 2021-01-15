July 15, 1987 – Jan. 12, 2021

Amanda A.J. Willie, 33, passed away on Jan. 12, 2021. She was born July 15, 1987 in Gallup, New Mexico to Nancy Scott Wilson and Archie Willie JR.

Amanda was raised most of her life in St. George, Utah and considered this town her home. Amanda was a caregiver at Beehive Homes. She truly enjoyed the residents in the facility and loved talking with them and adopting as many grandparents as she could. Amanda surrounded herself with family and ensured that her love was felt in all their hearts. She enjoyed going to the beach and playing in the water, but she also loved going to Mesquite with family and close friends.

She is survived by her significant other Kolby Arnold in St. George, Utah; their four daughters Latisha Arnold, Kaleesha Arnold, Kaliya Arnold and Zaysha Arnold; her siblings Shannon Quintanar, Elton Willie, Roxanne Willie, Rexanna Willie and Regina Willie. She is preceded in death by her grandparents Archie Willie SR, Marry Lee, James Scott Wilson, Ella Kinlicheeny and her cousin Maynard Willie.

There will be a viewing on Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, from 5-7 p.m., at Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 S Bluff Street, St. George, Utah. A viewing will also be held on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, from 9:30 – 10: 30 am, at Spilsbury Mortuary prior to the funeral service.

Funeral Services will be Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, at 11 a.m., at Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 S Bluff Street, St. George, Utah.

Interment is Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, at Tonaquint Cemetery, 1777 S Dixie Drive, St. George, UT.

Family and friends are invited to view the funeral online, please log in to webcast.funeralrecording.com.

Event number: 45425

Password: AAJW2021

Arrangements are made under the direction of Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 S Bluff St, St. George, Utah. Friends and family are invited to sign her online guestbook at www.spilsburymortuary.com.