St. George to celebrate 159th birthday with free admission to many of its attractions, facilities

Children, families and friends gather outside during Heritage Day celebration, St. George, Utah, Jan. 12, 2019 | Photo by Cody Blowers, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Although there will be no root beer floats during this year’s Heritage Day celebration due to COVID-19 related issues, the city of St. George plans to mark its 159th birthday with free admission to many of its attractions and facilities Jan. 16.

According to a press release issued by the city, the planned festivities include the following:

David Cordero, the city of St. George’s communications and marketing director, said in the press release that city officials are sad they won’t be serving traditional root beer floats this year, “but we can still celebrate our beautiful city in a fun, safe and meaningful way.”

“We encourage everyone to visit the facilities that will be free on the 16th — especially if you have yet to experience them — and discover some of our hidden gems,” he said.

Share photos of your Heritage Day experiences on Instagram. Tag @stgeorgecityutah and use the hashtag #HeritageDay.

