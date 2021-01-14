Grady Clocks In: Making dreams come true with The Travel Connection

ST. GEORGE — The best vacations start at The Travel Connection. That is not just a tagline or business motto, it is a customer service guarantee.

Just ask “Grady Clocks In” host Grady Sinclair, who answered the call to clock in at the personal travel planning hub and ended up guiding a group of VIPs through Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

Watch this installment of “Grady Clocks In” in the media player above to see if Grady survives to another episode.

Whether you want to plan a future dream cruise or an all-inclusive resort vacation, the dedicated professionals at The Travel Connection offer a safe, secure and convenient travel planning process that can’t be found online.

Personal travel planning is free for nearly every type of vacation, including river cruises, ocean cruises, escorted tours and vacation packages. Air reservations only are charged a fee.

Travel Connection founder and owner Celece Krieger said she has been working with the group of VIPs featured in this episode of “Grady Clocks In” for 10 years, but she was unable to attend their annual incentive trip held in Nov. 2020, which is why Sinclair had to “clock in” and take over.

Sinclair assumed the duties of handing out travel favors; checking everyone into the Hard Rock Los Cabos; organizing golf, spa and fishing excursions; and making sure everyone was having a good time.

Yeah, some days on the job are tougher than others.

Joking aside, with all the preparations, check-lists and planning done in advance by Krieger and her team, along with the personal detail The Travel Connection puts into creating hassle-free vacation and travel packages, Sinclair’s job was pretty easy this time around.

“Working for Celece and The Travel Connection has been the job of a lifetime for me,” Sinclair said, adding that it is such a cool vibe to make people’s travel dreams come true.

“I loved working there,” he said of The Travel Connection, “and I would work there anytime.”

Travel planning with The Travel Connection starts with a phone call to 435-628-3636 or an email to [email protected] to set up an appointment.

Resources

The Travel Connection | Address: 1363 E. 170 S., St. George | Telephone: 435-628-3636 | Hours: Call or email for appointment | Website.

