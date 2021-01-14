Man arrested for allegedly threatening to ‘butcher’ family members over TV being too loud

File photo of a Washington County Sheriff's Office vehicle, St. George, Utah, Jan. 30, 2018 | Photo by Cody Blowers, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Following an incident that took place over the weekend, a man was charged with two felony counts of aggravated assault for allegedly threatening two individuals with a knife because the television was too loud, authorities say.

On Sunday, Washington County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a residence on the Shivwits Reservation involving a family disturbance. Officers arrived and spoke to witnesses who reported that just before the call to police, the suspect, 39-year-old Enos Grayman, came into the living room and told them he was going to “carve them up,” the officer recounted in the probable cause statement filed in support of the arrest.

The family members also reported that a large kitchen knife was in the suspect’s hands when he allegedly made the statement and that they left the house until deputies arrived.

At the scene, deputies spoke to the suspect, who also lives at the residence. He told police the television was too loud, so he walked into the living room and told them he would “butcher them,” the deputy wrote.

The suspect denied having a knife in his hand when he made the statement, but the report also states Grayman reportedly went on to explain he has “a lot of knives and makes knives.” He also told deputies he had been drinking that evening, which he said he was “not supposed to do” since he was still on parole.

The suspect was placed on 24 months of probation following a 2019 case involving misdemeanor assault charges, and he was still on probation when the incident was reported Sunday.

Court records indicate the suspect has several cases and convictions filed over the last 15 years, including one case filed in 2007. In that case, the suspect was convicted of second-degree felony aggravated assault and sentenced to serve up to 15 years in Utah State Prison.

Since many court records are no longer available after 10 years from conviction or the case being closed, Washington County Attorney Ryan Shaum said, no further details were available on that case.

Following the incident on Sunday, the suspect was arrested and transported to Washington County Purgatory Correctional Facility and booked on two third-degree felony counts of aggravated assault.

The suspect is scheduled to appear in 5th District Court via video for an initial appearance Jan. 19 and remains in custody on $2,500 bail.

