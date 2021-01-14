Amber Alert issued for 1-month-old infant abducted from Price City

Amber Alert issued for abduction of infant Vallye Lorane Turner who was taken in a red Volkswagen Jetta on Jan. 13, 2021 | Photo courtesy of the Price City Police Department, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The Price City Police Department has issued an Amber Alert involving an infant who was abducted Wednesday afternoon.

According to a statement emailed by the Price City Police Department, a one-month-old infant was abducted by a suspect, identified as 38-year-old Jacqueline Gardner who is 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs approximately 165 lbs. She has blonde hair and blue eyes.

The infant abducted is identified by police as Vallye Lorane Turner who has blond hair and brown eyes and weighs about 7 lbs.

The abduction took place Wednesday afternoon at 2 p.m. Police also said the suspect was driving a 1999 red Volkswagen Jetta GLS, with a Utah license plate number 2G4WZ.

According to an update posted on the department’s social media page, the suspect and her vehicle were last seen in Sandy at around 2 p.m. Thursday.

Anyone who observes the vehicle or the child is asked to call the Price City Police Department at 435-636-3190.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2021, all rights reserved.