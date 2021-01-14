May 9, 1955 – Jan. 9, 2021

Carla May Eastman Gray passed away peacefully on Jan. 9, 2021 with her family by her side. Carla was born on May 9, 1955 in Kemmerer, WY to Ralph Eastman & Sarah (Sallie) Peart Eastman. She was the second of five kids.

Carla grew up in Rich County, Utah, and always throughout her life referred to that area as her home. She had many fond memories of spending time with her cousins or sister during her childhood. In her early 20’s, she got married to Billy Norman Gray. They shared two daughters together but later went their separate ways.

Carla moved to St. George in 1984 and spent the rest of her time in this area. She enjoyed the climate of St. George and didn’t miss the snow of northern Utah. Carla enjoyed fishing, camping, cross stitching, thrift shopping, scrap booking and being with her family. She was always ready for any adventure with her sisters. In 2005, she started doing childcare with her daughter, Jeannie. She always had a big heart and found a fit in childcare; the kids loved her. After working hard her entire life, she retired in 2020.

Carla is survived by: her daughter, Jeannie (Christopher) Layton; grandsons, Drake (Korina) Layton, Brock Layton and Austin Feller; great-granddaughter, Charlie Layton; father, Ralph Eastman; sisters, Terry (Steve) Huffaker and Jenny (Jason) Callahan and brother, Farrell (Nola) Eastman.

Carla is preceded in death by: her mother, Sallie; sister, Julie Feller and daughter, Molly Gray.

Carla requested cremation and will be buried in the Eastman Family Cemetery in Woodruff, Utah in the spring. A celebration of life will be held at that time.

