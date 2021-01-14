Dec. 26, 1970 – Jan. 11, 2021

Avid hunter, coyote caller, extraordinaire BBQ master and cook, woodworker and carpenter, husband, father, son, brother and friend, Carl Trent Western joined his two brothers, Dana and Greg, in heaven on Jan. 11, 2021 after a six-week courageous battle in the ICU against COVID-19.

He was born Dec. 26, 1970 to Nancy Dana Norton and the late Edwin Val Western. He was born and raised in Mesa, Arizona where he had a great family heritage that had settled that area. There he attended Mesa public schools where he gained many friends, graduating from Mesa High School in 1990.

Trent served a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints from 1990-1992 in the California Sacramento Mission. It solidified the path his life would take. He grew a testimony and a love for the scriptures and for people. He loved the Lord and was willing to serve in many church capacities including young men’s president, elders quorum president, counselor in the bishopric and recently a high counselor in the St. George East Stake.

Trent worked in the construction industry for over 27 years owning and operating his own company Trent Western Carpentry. He started off framing homes, then moved to doing finish carpentry and for the last decade has worked primarily as a general contractor building a few homes or as commercial door and hardware installer. He has worked with some amazing people whom he thought of as a friend and even some as family.

The thing Trent loved most in this world other than his family was to hunt with his family and friends. He loved to hunt coyotes most of all and attended many competitions over the years. He was quiet, shy and reserved in most areas in his life, but he shined when it came to talking about hunting and guns.

He married Shannon Snow in the St. George Temple in 1994. That marriage transplanted him to St. George where he often stated, “That was as far away from Arizona as I ever want to get.” Together they have raised and enjoyed five children: Colton (Marissa), Tanner, Dallin, Shelby and Rylee.

Besides his beloved family, he is survived by his mother Nancy Dana Norton, stepfather Rush Norton, sister Sonya (Matthew) Goodfellow, brothers: Wade (Lacey) Western and Aaron (Balynda) Western. He is also survived by stepsisters: Stacey (Steve) Boggess, Kami (Wynn) Flake, Celeste (Randy) Hatch, Jayme (Kody) Johnstun and stepbrothers: Chris (Kathena) Norton and Jarod (Jessica) Norton along with numerous nieces and nephews.

His family wishes to express and acknowledge all the prayers and kindnesses on behalf of Trent as he dealt with COVID-19 in the ICU. They are especially grateful to the doctors and nurses at the St. George Regional Hospital for the love and compassion they gave as they served Trent.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Venmo account @Shannon-Western for funeral and medical expenses.

A celebration of his life will be a private family service held on Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021 at 10 a.m.

For family and friends would like to view the funeral online, please log in to webcast.funeralrecording.com. Type in the event number 45419 and password CTW2021.

