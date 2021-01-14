McMullin Injury Law announces new partners committed to fighting for every client

McMullin Injury Law offices in St. George, Utah, date not specified | Photo courtesy of McMullin Injury Law, St. George News

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — McMullin Injury Law, Southern Utah’s largest personal injury law firm, recently announced the promotion of attorneys Nathan Langston and Kigan I. Martineau to their partnership team.

McMullin Injury Law founding partner Anthony McMullin said the promotion was “due to the excellent attorneys that they are and the way that they represent our clients.”

McMullin said both Langston and Martineau are experienced personal injury attorneys who have represented hundreds of clients, fighting against companies large and small with an exceptional level of success.

Langston joined McMullin Injury Law in 2018, having previously worked for a few of the bigger personal injury firms in Utah. McMullin said that Langston had been on his radar for many years before an opportunity finally arose to bring him on board.

“I followed his career. … I knew him to be a successful and brilliant litigator,” he said. “He was good then, and he’s better now.”

Like McMullin, Langston was raised in St. George. After graduating from the University of Utah with a bachelor’s degree in chemistry, he continued there to obtain his juris doctorate from the university’s College of Law.

Langston is married with two young children. In his free time, he enjoys off-roading and camping with his family in the Dixie National Forest, snowboarding, skimboarding and riding his Onewheel around his neighborhood.

Langston brings extensive trial experience to serve as head of the litigation department for McMullin Injury Law.

“What I always saw in Nate was an exceptional ability to litigate and to fight for clients who have been injured by no fault of their own,” McMullin said. “He has been a huge asset to the firm in terms of how we’re able to effectively represent a client.”

One year after Langston joined McMullin Injury Law, Martineau approached the growing firm and quickly established himself as a talented, caring plaintiff’s attorney as well as a skilled negotiator, McMullin said.

“Kigan also came to us from one of the largest personal injury firms in the state,” he added. “He felt like our firm and the values that we have would put him in the best position to represent each client – to really care about that person and care about the outcome of their case.”

Martineau grew up in rural Utah and earned a bachelor’s degree in international relations from Brigham Young University. He attended law school at American University in Washington, D.C., graduating among the top of his class.

Away from work, Martineau gives back to his community through the Wills for Heroes Foundation, the Utah Association for Justice and by volunteering at local middle and high schools to teach students about law. His hobbies include rock climbing, mountain biking, playing football and covering songs on his guitar.

As leader of the pre-litigation team at McMullin Injury Law, Martineau will oversee negotiations with insurance companies on behalf of injured clients.

“Kigan has exceptional skill at being a zealous advocate for his clients,” McMullin said. “He doesn’t back down, and he’s able to portray to insurance companies and their attorneys the value of a client’s case because he cares about the client.”

In addition to their sterling courtroom records, McMullin said that both Langston and Martineau are well-respected within Utah’s legal community by judges, fellow litigators and insurance adjusters.

“Going forward, we’re privileged to have both Nate and Kigan as partners to help us build not only the best personal injury law firm in the state of Utah but also to continue to strive for excellence in the representation of our clients,” he said. “With the addition of Nate and Kigan to our partnership team, we are now primed to achieve all the goals we have set out for the firm and for our clients.”

Established in 2012, McMullin Injury Law focuses exclusively on personal injury cases, including accidents involving cars, motorcycles, bicycles, trucking, dog bites, slip and fall injuries, workers’ compensation and wrongful death. The firm was created with an emphasis on clients, McMullin said, focusing on the human aspect of their injuries. They have handled thousands of cases in Utah, Nevada and Arizona, recovering millions of dollars annually for clients injured through no fault of their own.

