UPDATED: Power restored in Bloomington and southeast St. George

Written by Chris Reed
January 13, 2021
Stock image | St. George News

ST. GEORGE — An outage has knocked out power to 621 customers in the southern area of St. George, including the entire Bloomington area and the southeastern-most portion of the city.

Map showing the area affected by a power outage in the St. George area on Jan. 13, 2021. | Photo courtesy of Dixie Power, St. George News | Click to enlarge

Updated 8:30 p.m., Dixie Power reports power was restored as of 8:30 p.m.

A representative for Dixie Power, which handles electricity in the area, was not available. A recorded message on a Dixie Power phone line said that “workers are working to restore service as quickly as possible” and that there is no estimation for when power would be restored.

There was no reason provided for the outage.

Residents in Bloomington reported that electricity went out at approximately 5:30 p.m. While it has come back on at times, it has mostly remained off since then.

This is a developing story.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2021, all rights reserved.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Chris Reed serves as weekend editor and reporter for St. George News. He has steadily moved east after growing up among the Valley girls of Southern California’s San Fernando Valley. He graduated from Cal State Northridge before spending a decade in Las Vegas. As a sports reporter and editor, he once compared shoe sizes with Shaq. As a news reporter and editor, he has covered parades, triumphs and tragedies. He also once got close to the stars doing publicity for a space module builder. He came to St. George for love and has grown to love the community. He is the proud father of two boys, his youngest a champion against both autism and Type 1 diabetes.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @STGNews

Free News Delivery by Email

Would you like to have the day's news stories delivered right to your inbox every evening? Enter your email below to start!