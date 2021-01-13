UPDATED: Power restored in Bloomington and southeast St. George

Stock image | St. George News

ST. GEORGE — An outage has knocked out power to 621 customers in the southern area of St. George, including the entire Bloomington area and the southeastern-most portion of the city.

Updated 8:30 p.m., Dixie Power reports power was restored as of 8:30 p.m.

A representative for Dixie Power, which handles electricity in the area, was not available. A recorded message on a Dixie Power phone line said that “workers are working to restore service as quickly as possible” and that there is no estimation for when power would be restored.

There was no reason provided for the outage.

Residents in Bloomington reported that electricity went out at approximately 5:30 p.m. While it has come back on at times, it has mostly remained off since then.

This is a developing story.

