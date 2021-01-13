COVID-19 vaccination reservations opening up for those 70 and over but sign-ups not available yet

Stock image. | Photo by Aliaksandr Litviniuk/iStock/Getty Images Plus, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — After being open to only medical workers, first responders, K-12 school staffs and those in long-term care facilities, the first members of the general public in Southern Utah will be able to get the COVID-19 vaccine next week.

Reservations will become available Monday for anyone in Southern Utah ages 70 or above to receive the vaccine. Those reservations will be for clinics starting next Tuesday at local health department offices.

Southwest Utah Public Health Department spokesperson David Heaton told St. George News that as those in the ages 70 and over group will be the largest to be vaccinated thus far, it will take weeks to handle all of those who want to be vaccinated.

“We’re asking those signing up to be patient and to continue to try back every couple of days if slots are filled since it will likely take several weeks to schedule the 70-plus age group,” Heaton said.

Even if they were available now, the entire Southwest Utah Public Health Department main vaccination page has been down all Wednesday.

“The website is having unexpected maintenance issues,” Heaton said.

Other vaccine sign-up pages remain up, including clinics next week for school staff members only. As of Wednesday at 6:30 p.m., there were no reservation slots remaining at the St. George K-12 clinic, but additional school clinics have opened up in Cedar City and Beaver for next week.

There are also some slots still open for the vaccination clinic in St. George on Thursday for non-hospital medical workers, first responders and K-12 school staff.

Last Friday Gov. Spencer Cox ordered that vaccines be made available for those 70 and over on Monday, while also ordering local health departments to use vaccine supplies they receive within a week.

Dr. David Blodgett, director of the Southwest Utah Public Health Department, told St. George News Tuesday that the department expects to use up its supply of vaccine by this Thursday and expects to do the same in subsequent weeks.

Those having surgeries sent home because of no room at hospital

St. George News has learned that people who have gone in for surgeries this week at St. George Regional Hospital have had to recuperate at home because there are no rooms available for them at the hospital.

Since last week, the number of local residents being hospitalized for COVID-19 has stayed steady at an all-time high and, according to the Southwest Utah Public Health Department, was at 70 on Wednesday – split between St. George Regional and Cedar City Hospital.

Also on Wednesday, the Utah Department of Health added 10 COVID-19 deaths for Southern Utah. However, the health department said some of the deaths occurred before Dec. 23 because of extended investigations by the state medical examiner and are not indicative of a substantial death rate increase locally.

Even so, there are signs of hope for the weeks ahead as far as hospitalizations. Besides more of the most vulnerable starting to receive the vaccine, there are signs the post-holiday surge of new infections may have been short-lived as the daily case rate has gone down by half since Monday.

“The spike is going down,” Heaton said.

