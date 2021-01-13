TGIF Show: Your weekend adventure guide brought to you by CasaBlanca Resort & Casino

SOUTHERN UTAH — The weekend is almost here, and that means it’s time to look for adventure – whether it’s something fun, inspiring, educational or entertaining. Take advantage of our snapshot of Southern Utah events and activities to enjoy with family and friends, and keep the adventure going all weekend long!
Weekend events | Jan. 15-17
Art
- Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Rebekah Tucker and Carol Bold | Admission: Free | Location: Red Cliff Gallery, 220 N. 200 East, St. George.
- Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday, noon to 5 p.m. | Utah Watercolor Society | Admission: Free | Location: Canyon Community Center, 126 Lion Blvd., Springdale.
Education/enlightenment
- Friday, 6:30-8:30 p.m. | Sound Healing & Chakras Yoga Workshop | Admission: $25-$40 | Location: BE HOT YOGA + BE University, 558 E. Riverside Drive #210, St. George.
- Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. | Concealed Carry Class | Admission: $45 | Location: Hilton Garden Inn, 1731 S. Convention Center Drive, St. George.
- Saturday, 5-9 p.m. | Concealed Carry Class | Admission: $45 | Location: Ramada Cedar City, 1575 W. 200 North, Cedar City.
Entertainment
- Friday and Saturday, starting at 7:30 p.m. | The Secret Garden | Admission: $22 | Location: St. George Musical Theater, 212 N. Main St., St. George.
Family
- Friday, 10:30 a.m. to noon | Gym Time at Bare Foot | Admission: $8-$18 | Location: Bare Foot Gymnastics, 476 E. Riverside Drive, Suite C, St. George.
- Friday, 6-9 p.m. | Pizza-n-Paint Night | Admission: $25-$30 | Location: Ms. Traci’s Art School, 293 E. Telegraph St., Suite 103, Washington City.
- Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. | Youth Take & Make Project: Bird Feeders | Admission: Free | Location: Washington County Library – Santa Clara Branch, 1099 N. Lava Flow Drive, St. George.
- Saturday, 6-9 p.m. | Pizza-n-Paint Night | Admission: $25-$30 | Location: Ms. Traci’s Art School, 293 E. Telegraph St., Suite 103, Washington City.
Foods/vendors/charity
- Saturday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Downtown Year Round Farmers Market | Admission: Free; vendors vary | Location: Downtown Farmers Market, 45 W. Center St., Cedar City.
- Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. | Tuacahn Saturday Market | Admission: Free; vendors vary | Location: Tuacahn Center for the Arts, 1100 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins.
- Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Ala Chelle Catering Grand Opening | Admission: Free | Location: Ala Chelle Catering, 491 S. Main St., Cedar City.
Music
- Friday, 6-8 p.m. | River House Band | Admission: Free | Location: Peekaboo Canyon Wood Fired Kitchen, 233 W. Center St., Kanab.
- Friday, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. | DJ Lance | Admission: Free (21+ only) | Location: Mike’s Tavern, 90 W. Hoover Ave. Cedar City.
- Friday and Saturday, 8 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. and Sunday, 8:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. PST | Gregg Peterson Band | Admission: Free (21+ only) | Location: CasaBlanca Resort & Casino, 950 W. Mesquite Blvd., Mesquite.
- Saturday, starting at 7 p.m. | Friction | Admission: Free | Location: Wing Nutz, 250 Red Cliffs Drive #24, St. George.
- Saturday, 8:30-10 p.m. | Tom Bennett | Admission: Free | Location: Sand Hollow Resort, 5662 W. Clubhouse Drive, Hurricane.
- Saturday, 5-8 p.m. | Mason Cottam | Admission: Free | Location: Last Chair Saloon, 329 S. Highway 143, Brian Head.
- Saturday, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. | Tom Proctor | Admission: $5 (21+ only) | Location: Mike’s Tavern, 90 W. Hoover Ave. Cedar City.
- Sunday, 5-8 p.m. | Jon Yerby | Admission: Free | Location: Last Chair Saloon, 329 S. Highway 143, Brian Head.
Nightlife/social
- Friday, 8:30-10 a.m. | 2021 Legislative Preview Breakfast | Admission: $25 | Location: Dixie Convention Center, 1835 S. Convention Center Drive, St. George.
- Friday, 3:30-9 p.m. and Saturday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. | Utah Farm & Food Conference 2021 | Admission: $55-$95 | Location: Leavitt Wings Hangar, 2275 W. Kitty Hawk Drive and Festival Hall, 105 N. 100 East, Cedar City.
Outdoor/active/sporting
- Friday, starting at 8 a.m., Saturday and Sunday, starting at 6:30 a.m. PST | Rally in the Valley of Fire | Admission: $100 | Location: Valley of Fire State Park, 29450 Valley of Fire Road, Overton.
