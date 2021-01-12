Region 9 girls basketball: Pine View, Desert Hills, Hurricane, Cedar win

Hurricane basketball's Haley Chesley drives the key in the Tigers' home win over Crimson Cliffs, Hurricane, Utah, Jan. 12, 2021 | Photo by Rich Allen, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — There weren’t any close games in Tuesday night’s Region 9 girls basketball contests, as Desert Hills, Cedar and Hurricane all won handily at home while Pine View rolled to victory at Canyon View. Here are short recaps of each of the games:

Desert Hills 71, Snow Canyon 53

Shailee Bundy and Julia Jacobsen each recorded 20 points to guide the Thunder to the road win.

Bundy made 10 field goals with at least two in every quarter, giving Desert Hills a steady, reliable offense. Jacobsen also scored in every frame, but was held to a lone field goal in the third quarter. She made a 3-pointer and was 3-for-4 from the free-throw line.

Natalie Olson led Snow Canyon with 13 points, but Ebony Lealao — still sporting a knee brace following surgery — was close behind with 11 on the strength of a trio of 3-pointers.

Desert Hills pulled out early in a high-scoring first quarter, exiting the first eight minutes with a 24-15 lead. Jacobsen had four points in the frame. It was tied at 15 with 2:30 to go before the Thunder went on a run.

Snow Canyon’s Tyler Mooring went down hard late in the first quarter while attempting to drive the paint and did not return.

The lead slowly expanded for Desert Hills at each intermission, reaching 42-27 at the half.

Desert Hills improves to 7-2 and 3-0 in Region 9. The Thunder hosts Pine View on Thursday.

Snow Canyon falls to 1-8 and 0-3 in league. The Warriors travel to Hurricane on Thursday.

Hurricane 47, Crimson Cliffs 36

Haley Chesley’s 22-point performance led Hurricane to a big win at home.

Chesley knocked down 14 points in a pull-away third quarter, including all three of the team’s 3-pointers. She swished one from the top of the key then worked a double-team that led to a turnover on the ensuing Crimson possession, pulled up and drilled another from the left wing in a span of just a few seconds. Hurricane head coach Pepper Reddish said the sequence was pivotal in getting Chesley and the Tigers on track.

“I was so happy for her,” Reddish said. “Sometimes your confidence gets down when you miss a few and with her, she kept her head in the game and she kept shooting and she made me so proud.”

Chesley also had five steals in the game. Sadie Gilberg helped on the defensive end with four steals and six rebounds and Addi Crandall recorded 10 rebounds — nine in the defensive end — in her season debut.

The Tigers played a super aggressive game, pressuring in their offensive end the whole time. They drew 21 fouls and sent the Mustangs to double bonus in both halves, but survived.

Hurricane improves to 4-6 overall and 2-1 in Region 9 play. The Tigers host Snow Canyon on Thursday.

Crimson Cliffs falls to 2-7 and 0-3 in league. They travel to Dixie on Thursday.

Cedar 46, Dixie 27

At Cedar, the Dixie Flyers got off to a strong start, taking a 14-11 lead after one quarter. However, Cedar then went on a 13-2 run to take a 24-16 lead at halftime.

The Reds continued to put the defensive stops on the Flyers throughout the rest of the game, holding Dixie to just 11 points in the second half.

Abby Davis scored a team-high 17 points for Cedar, including three 3-pointers. She had 14 by halftime.

“She provided great leadership,” Cedar head coach Corry Nielsen said of Davis. “We scored in transition.”

Guard Braylee Peterson added 10 points for the Reds.

Dixie was led by Kealah Faumuina’s 12 points, while teammate Addyson Shaffer added nine. The duo accounted for all of Dixie’s 14 first-quarter points.

“We allowed ourselves to get tired and played at their pace instead of keeping our discipline,” said Dixie coach Ryan Forsey. “Our youth really showed itself tonight. We need to regroup a little and get ready for a hungry and much improved Crimson Cliffs team on Thursday.”

Cedar improves to 5-5 overall, 2-1 in Region 9 play. The Reds next host in-town rival Canyon View on Thursday.

Dixie, meanwhile, fell to 4-5 overall, 2-1 in region. The Flyers host Crimson Cliffs on Thursday.

— written by Jeff Richards

Pine View 56, Canyon View 31

At Canyon View, the Pine View Panthers roared to a 34-10 halftime lead and never looked back, eventually rolling to a 25-point win over the Falcons.

Center Averi Papa scored 18 points to lead the Panthers, while Aly Schmitt added 13, Alex Olson scored 10 and Mady Jensen had nine.

“We pushed the ball while in transition and got a lot of easy buckets running the floor,” said Pine View head coach Ben Luce. “We made some good defensive stops, and our good defense led to good offense.”

Pine View also avoided foul trouble, as no player had more than two fouls individually.

“I don’t think anybody committed a foul until the second quarter,” Luce said. “We had zero foul trouble tonight.”

Abigail Belcher led the way for the Falcons with eight points, all of them coming during the first half.

Canyon View dropped to 3-8 overall, 0-3 in region play with the loss. The Falcons next play at Cedar on Thursday night.

Pine View, which improved to 10-0 overall, 3-0 in region play, will travel to Desert Hills on Thursday to face the Thunder, who are also 3-0 in the region standings.

— written by Jeff Richards

