Man airlifted to hospital after truck submerges into Quail Creek Reservoir

A LifeFlight operator looks on as emergency personnel give CPR to a victim of a boat launching accident at Quail Creek State Park, Hurricane, Utah, Jan. 12, 2021 | Photo by Rich Allen, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A man was transported by Life Flight to St. George Regional Hospital after the truck he was in submerged into the water from the loading dock at Quail Creek State Park on Tuesday evening.

While the investigation is still active, Lt. Regan Wilson, with the State of Utah Department of Natural Resources, told St. George News, foul play is not suspected, though it isn’t definitely ruled out.

“It’s unknown whether or not he put his vehicle in drive or reverse or what actually happened,” Wilson said. “Rangers are investigating at this time.”

The man’s condition was reported unknown at the time, he said.

Earl Hall, a man who was recreating in the area, told St. George News the man had been fishing alone and was loading his boat onto a trailer hitched to his truck when the incident occurred.

Hall said the man appeared conscious and aware while the truck rolled backward slowly into the water but made no attempt to flee the vehicle.

“I’m yelling at him to roll down his windows and get out of the truck, and he’s not doing it,” Hall said. “When it went under he was conscious. He knew what was going on but he wasn’t doing anything.”

Hall speculated that the driver was trying to salvage his truck and his boat. The boat was still connected to the trailer of the underwater truck after the victim was transported. Hall said the top of the truck may have been two to three feet beneath the surface before it came to rest.

He said the victim replied, “Yes,” when Hall asked if he should call 911, and Hall’s fiance alerted park rangers. Hall then assisted a ranger in pulling the victim from the vehicle and supplied the survival axe that was used to break the windows of the truck to reach the man.

After being pulled from the truck, the man was given CPR. He was then moved to a Life Flight helicopter and transported to the hospital.

The park ranger experienced injuries in the rescue. His condition was not given, but he was seen on scene socializing, walking under his own power and being generally mobile while wrapped in blankets for warmth afterward. He was taken via passenger car to the hospital for further treatment.

Life Flight, Utah Department of Natural Resources, Hurricane Valley Fire and Rescue, Washington County Search and Rescue and Washington County Sheriff’s Office responded to this incident.

This is a developing story.

