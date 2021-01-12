Officials add multiple free COVID-19 rapid antigen test sites across state

Stock image | Photo by Serhii Sobolevskyi/ iStock/Getty Images Plus, St. George News

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Health is offering free rapid antigen testing at many locations throughout the state of Utah, including Washington and Iron counties.

According to a press release from the department, sites are chosen based on high positivity rates, lower numbers of tests conducted, untreated wastewater sampling, and other surveillance data. Some locations will be drive-through while others will be conducted in buildings.

“We encourage everyone to continue to wear masks and social distance while waiting in lines,” the press release stated.

Anyone can get tested at these free testing clinics, even if they do not have symptoms of COVID-19. Officials are also encouraging anyone who might have any symptoms, even mild ones, to come and get tested. Register online here.

Those who do not register online or are unable to register online will be able to register at the site, but it will take longer to be tested. Identification may be required.

The goal of these testing clinics is to more quickly identify people who are currently infectious with COVID-19, including those who may not even know they are infected because they don’t have symptoms, the press release stated. Identifying these individuals will help slow the spread of infection in the community.

Rapid antigen tests are less sensitive than PCR tests. This means PCR tests are better than antigen tests at detecting the virus, particularly when a person has small amounts of virus in their body. If an individual has symptoms and tests negative on the rapid antigen test or an individual doesn’t have symptoms and tests positive on the rapid antigen test, they will be referred for a follow up, confirmation PCR test.

Test results will be emailed in an encrypted file from [email protected] 30 minutes to several hours after the test is done. If the testing location is extremely busy, it may take a while to process results. Officials suggest to check spam or junk mail or to try to open the email on a non-app browser, such as Chrome or Firefox, and on a computer or non-mobile device. If someone has trouble opening the email or it doesn’t come within a few hours, they can call 385-273-7878 for assistance.

Locations selected for testing this week include the following (the “§” symbol signifies a new location this week):

Beaver County:

Beaver High School, 195 E. Center St., Beaver – drive-thru – Friday, Jan. 15, from noon to 8 p.m. and Saturday, Jan. 16, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Register here.

Cache County:

Hyrum Senior Center, 695 E. Main St., Hyrum – drive-thru – Tuesday, Jan. 12, from noon to 7 p.m. Register here.

Carbon County:

Walmart, 255 S. Hwy 55, Price – drive-thru – Tuesday, Jan. 12, from noon to 7 p.m. Register here.

Davis County:

Freeport Center, C5 Freeport West (west side of the Freeport Center. From Antelope Drive, enter at 300 W and continue to C Street) Clearfield – Wednesday, Jan. 13, and Thursday, Jan. 14, from 7 a.m. to noon (both days). Register here.

Woods Cross High School, 600 W. 2200 South (inside in the theater – use the main entrance and follow the signs), Woods Cross – Friday, Jan. 15, and Saturday, Jan. 16, from 3-7 p.m. (both days). Register here.

Duchesne County:

Union High School, 850 E. Lagoon St., Roosevelt – drive-thru – Friday, Jan. 15, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Saturday, Jan. 16, from noon to 7 p.m. Register here.

Emery County:

Huntington Fire Department, 360 N. Main St., Huntington – drive-thru – Wednesday, Jan. 13, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Thursday, Jan. 14, from noon to 7 p.m. Register here.

Southeast Utah Health Department, 25 W. Main St., Castle Dale – drive-thru – Wednesday, Jan. 13, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Thursday, Jan. 14, from noon to 7 p.m. Register here.

Garfield County:

§ – Escalante High School, 800 UT-12, Escalante – Friday, Jan. 15, from 10 a.m. to noon. Register here.

Escalante High School, 800 UT-12, Escalante – Friday, Jan. 15, from 10 a.m. to noon. Register here. § – Bryce Valley High School, 721 Bryce Way, Tropic – Friday, Jan. 15, from 2-4 p.m. Register here.

Bryce Valley High School, 721 Bryce Way, Tropic – Friday, Jan. 15, from 2-4 p.m. Register here. § – Panguitch High School, 390 E. 100 South, Panguitch – Friday, Jan. 15, from 6-8 p.m. Register here.

Grand County:

Southeast Utah Health Department, 575 S. Kane Creek, Moab – drive-thru – Tuesday, Jan. 12, from noon to 7 p.m. Register here.

Iron County:

§ – Parowan High School Gym, 168 N. Main St., Parowan – Saturday, Jan. 16, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Register here.

Juab County:

Juab High School, 802 N. 650 East, (inside in the Commons area) Nephi – Friday, Jan. 15, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Saturday, Jan. 16, from noon to 7 p.m. Register here.

Kane County:

§ – Kanab Center, 20 N. 100 East, Kanab – Thursday, Jan. 14, from 2-4 p.m. Register here.

Kanab Center, 20 N. 100 East, Kanab – Thursday, Jan. 14, from 2-4 p.m. Register here. § – Valley High, 150 N. Center St., Orderville – Thursday, Jan. 14, from 6-8 p.m. Register here.

Millard County:

§ – Fillmore Family Medicine, 77 S. Hwy 99, Fillmore – drive-thru – Tuesday, Jan. 12, from noon to 7 p.m. Register here.

Morgan County:

§ – Morgan County Building, 48 W. Young St., Morgan – Tuesday, Jan. 12, and Wednesday, Jan. 13, from 4-7 p.m. (both days). Register here.

Salt Lake County:

Maverik Center, Lot D, 2050 W. 3100 South (the corner of 3100 South and Decker Lake Drive) West Valley City – Tuesday through Saturday, Jan. 12-16, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Register here. (This testing is sponsored by the Salt Lake County Health Department. Visit SaltLakeHealth.org, or call 385-468-4082 for more information.)

Utah State Fair Park (building #51), 155 N. 1000 West, Salt Lake City – Tuesday through Saturday, Jan. 12-16, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Register here.

Glendale Middle School Gym, 1430 W. Andrew Ave., Salt Lake City – Friday, Jan. 15, from 3-7 p.m. and Saturday, Jan. 16, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Register here.

Corner Canyon High School, 12943 S. 700 East, in front of the Commons area, Draper – Friday, Jan. 15, from 3-7 p.m. and Saturday, Jan. 16, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Register here.

San Juan County:

San Juan County Building, 117 S. Main St., Monticello – drive-thru – Wednesday, Jan. 13, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Thursday, Jan. 14, from noon to 7 p.m. Register here.

San Juan County Health Department, 735 S. 200 West #2, Blanding – drive-thru – Friday, Jan. 15, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Saturday, Jan. 16, from noon to 7 p.m. Register here.

Sanpete County:

North Sanpete Learning Center, 390 E. 700 South, Mt Pleasant – Thursday, Jan. 14, and Friday, Jan. 15, from 3-7 p.m. (both days). Register here.

Sevier County:

Central Utah Public Health Department, 70 Westview Drive, Richfield – drive-thru – Friday, Jan. 15, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Saturday, Jan. 16, from noon to 7 p.m. Register here.

Tooele County:

Stansbury Park High School, 5300 Aberdeen Lane, Stansbury Park – Tuesday, Jan. 12, and Wednesday, Jan. 13, from 3-7 p.m. (both days). Register here.

Utah County:

Spanish Fork High School, 99 N. 300 West, Spanish Fork – Wednesday, Jan. 13, and Thursday, Jan. 14, from 2-6 p.m. (both days). Register here.

Vista Heights Middle School, 484 Pony Express Parkway, Saratoga Springs – Wednesday, Jan. 13, and Thursday, Jan. 14, from 3-7 p.m. (both days). Register here.

Lehi Junior High, 700 E. Cedar Hollow Road, Lehi – Wednesday, Jan. 13, and Thursday, Jan. 14, from 3-7 p.m. (both days). Register here.

Lindon Community Center, 25 N. Main St., Lindon – drive-thru – Wednesday, Jan. 13, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Thursday, Jan. 14, from noon to 7 p.m. Register here.

Wasatch County:

Wasatch County Events Center, 415 Southfield Road, Heber City – drive-thru – Tuesday, Jan. 12, and Wednesday, Jan. 13, from noon to 7 p.m., and Thursday, Jan. 14, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Register here.

Washington County:

Washington County School District building, 16 S. 300 West, St. George – Tuesday, Jan. 17, from 3-7 p.m. Register here. Weber County:

Ogden School District, Building 8, 1950 Monroe Blvd., Ogden – Tuesday, Jan. 12, from 3-7 p.m. Register here.

More locations will be added as additional testing teams become available.

For other testing locations click here.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2021, all rights reserved.