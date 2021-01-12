Now is the time to start planning your garden to create an abundant harvest

Start planning your garden now for an abundant harvest, location and date unspecified | Photo courtesy of Julene Reese, St. George News

FEATURE — If last year’s spike in gardening interest is any indication of what this year will be like, now is the perfect time to start planning.

Consider these tips with links from the Utah State University Extension Gardeners Almanac.

Peruse garden and seed catalogs to help determine new vegetable varieties to try in the garden this year.

Plan and design your vegetable garden. Try to implement crop rotations of vegetable families to reduce disease buildup.

Consider growing herbs and microgreens indoors to add fresh greens to your diet.

Use deicing compounds sparingly to avoid salt damage to landscape plants.

If you are storing bulbs, check their condition to ensure they are firm, and remove any that are soft or rotten.

Perform routine maintenance on lawn mowers and other small engine garden equipment.

Many of the master gardener courses will be held virtually or as a combination of virtual and in-person classes this year. For information about master gardener classes click here.

Specific gardening information can be found here. Here you will find fruit, vegetable and herb growing guides, information on soil, lawn, yard, tree, shrub and flower care. In addition are monthly tips, the basics of gardening, information on events and classes and more.

Written by JULENE REESE, USU Extension Office.

