June 28, 1978 – Jan. 8, 2021

Micheal Gene Stark of St. George, UT left us unexpectedly Jan. 8, 2021 at the age of 42.

Mike is survived by his parents, his grandmother Doris Tillett; son (Micheal Joe Tyler Stark); brothers Nic (Abby) Stark and Jordan Stark; sisters Tiffany (Uinta) Monty, Amber (Travis) Shields, and Brittney (Tyler) Dunyon. He is preceded in death by his grandparents Robert Tillett, Norman and Kate Stark; his sister Amber (Stark) Orencole.

Mike was born on June 28, 1978 in Salt Lake City, Utah to Kevin (Heather) Stark and Kathryn (Brian) Hemminger. Mike was a fighter from the day he was born six weeks early. He surpassed every hurtle as he faced countless surgeries. Mike was a simple man. He wore a goofy smile and had a loud contagious laugh. He loved to joke and have fun. But more than anything, he loved his son Micheal Joe. The look of pride on his face each time he looked at him was obvious.

Funeral services will be held Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, 11 a.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 750 Fort Pearce Drive, St. George, UT 84790. A Viewing will be held from 10 a.m. – 10:45 a.m.

