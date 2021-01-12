Washington County Fair moves to April to beat the heat

The 2016 Washington County Fair, Hurricane, Utah, Aug. 10, 2016 | File photo by Cami Cox Jim, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — In order to beat the summer heat, the Washington County Fair is moving from August to April this year.

The announcement was made last Friday over the county’s Facebook page that the over 150-year-old fair is taking place April 14-17.

The reason for the change? According to various surveys the county has conducted over the last three years asking county residents about the fair, the chief complaint across the board was the summer heat.

“The heat is the biggest complaint that stands apart from any other,” Washington County Commissioner Victor Iverson said.

The heat was also a factor in most of the medical calls that occurred during last year’s fair, Fair Director Susi Lafaele said, adding that the date change will help add to the health and safety of fair participants.

With the date change comes various changes to the fair, as well as the possibility of additional attractions and animals being brought in.

“It really opens up the scope of what we can do outside,” Lafaele said.

As for what new attractions may be had at this year’s fair, she said that news was forthcoming.

“We’re pretty excited about the change,” Iverson said.

While the county has contracted with a new carnival for the fair, Lafaele said, many mainstays of the fair, such as the demolition derby, will continue.

The beer garden, which debuted last year, well also return.

Military veterans will also be honored once again, this time focusing on the county’s Korean War veterans.

This year also marks the 70th anniversary of the Miss Washington County competition, Lafaele said, and may involve a reunion of past winners.

The county is also holding auditions for residents to sing the National Anthem at the fair.

Video auditions can be submitted by Feb. 12 to [email protected]. Ten people will be called in for a live audition March 1, with the top three being chosen to sing at the fair.

Measures to safeguard against COVID-19 will also be in play as they were last year.

“We’re taking the same precautions,” Lafaele said. “We feel pretty confident that we can still have the fair and stay healthy.”

According to a report from the Southwest Utah Public Health Department made to the Washington County Commission following last year’s fair, large crows at the multi-day event did not add to the spread of COVID-19.

