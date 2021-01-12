New sports complex inspires athletes of all ages to ‘Be More’

The RinQ at Be More Complex, St. George, Utah, Jan. 5, 2021 | Photo by Sheldon Demke, St. George News

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — Be More Complex is now open and teaching both kids and adults to aspire for greatness – on the court, in the gym and within the community.

Located on the grounds of the former Green Valley Spa on Canyon View Drive in St. George, Be More Complex celebrated its grand opening Dec. 11.

Operations manager Jermaine Odjegba said that each of the businesses within promotes a healthy and active lifestyle with an overarching goal of personal empowerment.

“The vision behind it was to create a building with fun family activities and businesses that would synergize together to create a great environment for the community,” he said. “It has been great to see people coming to the complex and learning more about it.”

Odjegba also serves as program director for Nets on Fire, a basketball and youth development organization that has occupied a portion of the old resort property since 2017. About a year and a half ago, the property was purchased by the Be More Foundation, the nonprofit supporting Nets on Fire.

Odjegba said that affordability was prioritized when considering the services that would be offered within the complex. The businesses have all worked together to create a place that families can enjoy time and again.

“The tenants fit perfectly in the building together,” he added.

The following businesses are located in the complex:

Nets on Fire – Nonprofit basketball facility offering training, tournaments, leagues, camps, court rentals and a youth leadership program.

The RinQ – Southern Utah’s new roller skating attraction with fun for all ages, games and birthday party rentals.

The Grip – “American Ninja Warrior”-inspired obstacle courses and fitness classes to challenge both kids and adults.

Intermountain Sports Performance – Customized training programs for recreational, youth, collegiate and professional athletes.

Champion All-Stars Cheer – Recreational and competitive cheerleading training for young athletes.

The Loop – Indoor cycling group fitness experience.

ShayFit – Functional training and weightlifting fitness classes for adults along with gym access.

Kitchen 435 – Café offering healthy snacks and smoothies in addition to catering services.

Odjegba said the entrepreneurs who founded each of the eight businesses within the complex share a drive for working hard, playing harder and giving back to the area they call home. Beyond sports, fitness and having fun, their aim is to serve a purpose greater than themselves by inspiring every person who walks through their doors to be more.

He said the Be More Complex pledges to donate a portion of the monthly rent from every tenant to various nonprofit organizations in the area, including the Switchpoint Community Resource Center, Utah Food Bank and Washington County School District Foundation. A donation counter located just inside the main entrance tracks the extent of their giving in real time.

“As we partnered with other nonprofits in the community, we decided it would be great to have the Be More Complex also look to serve,” Odjegba said. “While people are coming to the facility to enjoy themselves and work out, they’re also in a way helping to give back.”

Cameron Chatwin, manager of The RinQ and a former Dixie State University athlete, said he is excited to welcome locals to St. George’s first roller skating venue in more than 20 years. He initially crossed paths with Odjegba while playing basketball for the Trailblazers, of which Nets on Fire was a sponsor. The two men kept in touch throughout the development of Be More Complex and eventually a business opportunity arose.

“I thought it would be a really fun atmosphere but also a chance to be able to work alongside amazing influencers, mentors and the community,” Chatwin said. “I’m inspired to continue the mission statement of the complex: to not only help people feel like they belong but also to feel like they can be better.”

Written by ALEXA MORGAN for St. George News.

Resources

Be More Complex | Location: 1871 W. Canyon View Drive, St. George | Website.

