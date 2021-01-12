Ask a Local Expert: Can IV hydration therapy help me recover from illness, even if I’m in quarantine?

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — Are you stuck at home in quarantine or just feeling under the weather in general? Prime IV Hydration & Wellness is here to help with new mobile infusion services and immunity-boosting drips.

“Don’t suffer,” said Heidi Neville, regional developer for the Prime IV Hydration & Wellness St. George clinic. “Let’s get you feeling better fast.”

Learn more about immunity-boosting infusions from Prime IV Hydration & Wellness in the “Ask a Local Expert” video in the media player above.

Prime IV Hydration & Wellness offers two immunity-boosting infusion packages: the Basic Immunity and the Ultimate Immunity. Both contain essential nutrients that reinforce immune defenses to help your body win the battle against attacking germs. Along with other ingredients, a high dose of vitamin C not only aids in detoxification but helps protect against pathogens, while zinc reduces the risk, severity and duration of infectious diseases.

“These two powerful IV treatments have been helping others fight and recover from illness,” Neville said.

Prime IV Hydration & Wellness infuses proprietary blends of vitamins, minerals, amino acids and fluids directly into the bloodstream. Drips can be used as a treatment for illness – not just during cold and flu season – and nutrient deficiencies, as well as a proactive approach to maintaining optimal health and improving athletic performance.

Only about 20% of a vitamin’s potency is absorbed by the body when taken orally, but IV hydration therapy bypasses the digestive system for the highest efficacy.

“We specialize in maximizing your health and preventing illness through 100% absorption of vitamins, nutrients and aminos intravenously, instantaneously for fast results,” Neville said.

Prime IV Hydration & Wellness is located in the Rio Plaza Shopping Center at 558 E. Riverside Drive, Suite 104 in St. George. Visit their website to learn more.

