Nov. 11, 1970 – Jan. 7, 2021

Scott Edward Davis, age 50 passed away on Jan. 7, 2021, due to complications from COVID-19. He was born on Nov. 11, 1970 in Kearns, Utah to Paul Davis and Clarissa Staples Davis. He married Tami Turnbaugh Davis in the St. George Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints temple on Nov. 25, 1994.

Scott’s family moved to Cedar City, Utah when he was 2 years old. He grew up on Highland Drive where he had tons of fun and adventures with the whole gang that lived on that street. He graduated from Cedar High School, and then went on to serve a mission for the LDS church in Portugal.

Scott grew up playing in the dirt and that continued through his life. He owned his own excavation business, and many said he was the best heavy machinery operator they had ever seen. At the time of his death Scott was a supervisor for the city of St. George street’s department, where he had made lifelong friends. He also managed a gas station owned by Christensen Oil.

Scott loved the mountains. He always said that was where he felt the closest to God. His favorite memories were made on Calio and Cedar mountains. This past summer he started helping his brother-in-law build a cabin at Fish Lake. While he was in the hospital, he said he would just think for hours on the cabin he was looking forward to working on. Spending time with family was his greatest joy. He loved camping, fishing, riding ATV’s, eating ice cream or working on machines. He taught his kids so much.

Scott was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints where he held many positions over the years.

Scott is survived by his wife Tami, children; Keely, Lindsey and Nate, all of St. George; his brothers: Rick (Nadine) and Todd (Cindy) of St. George; and Kent (Samantha) of Richfield; his dad, Kanosh; mother-in-law, Bonita Turnbaugh of Cedar City; sister-in-laws: Tori (Gary) Jackson, Las Vegas, Niki (Chance) Gledhill and Herriman; and many nieces and nephews.

Scott is preceded in death by his mom, Clarissa; father-in-law, Wally Turnbaugh and nephew Kasey Davis.

The family would like to express their special thanks to the doctors, nurses and Scott’s nephew Josh Jackson, for their excellent care during his last few weeks.

Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, a private family graveside service will be held Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021 at Cedar City Cemetery.