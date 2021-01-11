Top 5 weekend stories on St. George News

Smoke billows from garage of home when a structure fire is reported on North Bloomington Drive in St. George, Utah, Jan. 10, 2021 | Photo by Cody Blowers, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — In case you missed it, here is your weekend recap of the top five most viewed stories published on St. George News from Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 9-10.

See the related stories at the bottom of this page for five honorable mention stories.

ST. GEORGE —Residents were awakened to smoke and flames when a structure fire at a residence on Bloomington Drive tore through the entire home and sent a plume of thick black smoke billowing across the sky on a frigid Sunday morning.

Read complete story here.

ST. GEORGE — With limited serving quantities of strong spirits at restaurants, beer and wine cooler sales offered only in grocery stores and the ability to purchase hard liquor largely restricted to state-run outlet stores, people across the nation think Utah is a semi-dry state.

Read complete story here.

ST. GEORGE — A Northern California man is in jail after an off-duty police officer in St. George initiated a traffic stop on a U-Haul truck that was believed to be involved in a series of thefts reported Christmas Day, during which authorities recovered a treasure trove of burglary tools, credit and identification cards and other items allegedly related to crimes committed across Washington County.

Read complete story here.

FEATURE — Anyone wanting a dose of authentic European architecture and ambiance does not have to hop on a plane and “cross the pond” but drive just over four hours south of St. George to what one writer called “The largest antique ever sold.”

Read complete story here.

ST. GEORGE — Ace Martial Arts in St. George became the first Southern Utah location to implement Smart Defense programs with a free workshop and seminar featuring Elizabeth Smart on Saturday.

Read complete story here.

The top five honorable mention stories can be found below in the related stories below.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2021, all rights reserved.