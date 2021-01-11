Attic fire destroys building at residential treatment center in LaVerkin

ST. GEORGE — Hurricane Valley Fire personnel responded to a structure fire Sunday evening at the North Star Residential Treatment Center located on State Street in LaVerkin after receiving a call from dispatch reporting “a lot of smoke” and flames.

Candace Harris, who lives behind the treatment center, said in an email to St. George News that she was alerted to the fire by the center’s alarm at approximately 9:15 p.m.

“We heard their alarm going off and went in the backyard. At that point there was smoke coming from the vents in the roof,” Harris said.

Fire crews arrived at the live-in treatment home for troubled teenaged boys shortly after, and according to a press release from Hurricane Valley Fire, they found heavy flames along the entire length of the attic of the building in which the fire was located.

“The attic fire caused the roof to collapse,” the press release said.

The fire was contained to the single building where the fire originated and did not impact any nearby buildings on the property.

At the time of this report, officials still don’t know what caused the fire and were unable to comment.

Additional information from the press release said that all the occupants of the building were evacuated safely and were relocated to a local hotel.

The estimated loss of the building is approximately $650,000.

