Collision at Red Cliffs and Mall totals two vehicles

ST. GEORGE — A collision at Red Cliffs Drive and Mall Drive slowed traffic just after 6 p.m. Monday.

St. George Police Officer Emilie Talbot told St. George News that shortly before the accident occurred, a white Acura RDX was in the westbound turning lane on Red Cliffs Drive. As the driver of the Acura turned left toward Mall Drive, a black Toyota Camry traveling east on Red Cliffs Drive struck the Acura.

The Acura came to a rest in the middle of the intersection, while the Camry went up onto the sidewalk before coming to a halt in a patch of grass in front of Wells Fargo.

“The driver of the Camry was going the speed limit, 40 mph, when she hit the Acura,” said Talbot, who was responding to her third accident of the day. “That’s why the Camry wound up in the grass in front of Wells Fargo.”

The women in the Acura — who were in their 20’s — were wearing their seatbelts, as was the woman driving the Camry, who was in her 40’s, according to Talbot.

“The airbags didn’t deploy in either vehicle,” Talbot said.

Though there were no injuries, both cars were totaled.

St. George Police Department, St. George Fire Department and Gold Cross Ambulance responded to the scene. Talbot said it was the sixth accident of the day and the second on Mall Drive.

