Shirley Reed Murphy

August 18, 1930 — January 9, 2021

Our beloved mother passed from this life on Jan. 9. Shirley was born in South Gate, Calif., and raised in Alhambra, Calif. She was vivacious and fun-loving with a good sense of humor. She loved music and enjoyed playing the piano and teaching piano to children.

She married Lloyd Glick in 1950 and together raised three children: Uma Silbey (Maui), Kenneth Glick (Maryland), and Sharon May (St. George). She was a creative mother and always encouraged her children to play and enjoy music and fostered in her three children a love of reading and the path of learning that would lead them to post-graduate degrees and careers in education, arts, and law.

Shirley was a bookkeeper and office manager for many years, including 18 years as a purchasing agent for the Arcadia School District.

In her 40s, she married Joseph Murphy, and they shared happy years together in Irvine, Calif., and then in Murrieta, Calif, where she sang in the Colony Choir.

Shirley was fun, kind, and gracious to everyone, and she loved making friends everywhere she lived.

She moved to St. George in 2016, to be near her daughter as Alzheimer’s Disease advanced. She resided at Wentworth at The Meadows during her final years, where the staff treated Shirley with great kindness and gentleness and made sure she always felt loved and cared for. Shirley is survived by her three children, her brothers Jack and Richard Reed, four grandsons, and five great-grandchildren. She was a precious mother and will be greatly missed by her children.