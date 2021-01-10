Parowan celebrating birthday virtually

The Aladdin Theater in Parowan, Utah. January 2021 | Photo courtesy of City of Parowan, St. George News

PAROWAN — A longstanding Parowan tradition will look very different this year.

Traditionally, January has marked the annual Parowan Birthday Celebration, which includes the Parowan Birthday Ball. But social distancing considerations have prompted a new approach to this commemoration of the city’s heritage in 2021.

In lieu of the in-person Birthday Ball, this year Parowan will celebrate decades of performances at its historic Aladdin Theatre through “Parowan Sings,” a virtual musical revue paying homage to past musical theater productions and featuring local talent.

“Parowan Sings” is being filmed in advance at the Aladdin Theatre in Parowan, with social distancing and safety practices strictly observed to protect the performers and crew. The production will be made available for streaming this Saturday at 7 p.m. and will be available to community members to access and view thereafter.

“Under the current circumstances, with COVID-19 necessitating major changes in almost every area of life, we needed a socially distant alternative to the Birthday Ball celebration,” said Shelley Porter, Parowan Stake activity chairperson and member of the Parowan Community Theater Board. “Community members are in desperate need of interaction and something fun to lift their hearts, and what better way to celebrate our community’s heritage than by showcasing our local talent and honoring the rich theatrical tradition that Parowan and Iron County are famous for?”

“Parowan Sings” will feature local performers presenting musical numbers from past theater productions that have taken place at the Aladdin Theatre. A link to view the production will be made available Saturday at 7 p.m. on the Parowan City website, www.parowan.org, the Parowan High School website, phs.ironk12.org, and the “Friends of Parowan Theater” Facebook page, www.facebook.com/Friends-of-Parowan-Theater-104556677808585.

Once the streaming link has been published, those wishing to view “Parowan Sings” may click on the link and view the show at their convenience.

In addition to “Parowan Sings,” Parowan City’s 2021 Birthday Celebration will also include the traditional dances performed by Parowan High School students and a celebration of Parowan’s “Citizen of the Year,” both presented virtually.

Additional information about these events can be found at www.parowan.org.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2021, all rights reserved.