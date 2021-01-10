Flags in Utah to fly at half-staff for police officer killed in U.S. Capitol siege

American flag above Brooks Nature Park flies at half-staff on May 23, 2020 in St. George, Utah. Insert photo of U.S. Capitol Police Officer Brian D. Sicknick, who was killed in the Jan. 6, 2021 siege of the U.S. Capitol. | Flag photo by Chris Reed; Sicknick photo courtesy of U.S. Capitol Police, St. George News

SALT LAKE CITY — Gov. Spencer J. Cox has ordered the lowering of the flag of the United States of America and the flag of the state of Utah on Monday in honor of the life and service of U.S. Capitol Police Officer Brian D. Sicknick.

Officer Sicknick was killed while on duty during the siege of the U.S. Capitol in Washington D.C., last Wednesday.

“Officer Brian D. Sicknick gave his life trying to protect one of this nation’s most revered democratic institutions,” Cox said in a statement Sunday. “We honor his life of dedicated public service as part of U.S. Capitol Police and as a staff sergeant for the New Jersey National Guard.”

Flags will be flown at half-staff at all state facilities and public grounds from sunrise until sunset on Monday. Individuals, businesses, schools, municipalities, counties and others are encouraged to fly the flag at half-staff for the same length of time as a sign of respect.

