Police arrest local man during traffic stop after he didn’t show up to court on assault charges

ST. GEORGE — A local man is back in jail after failing to appear in court on an aggravated assault charge following an incident where a woman was allegedly choked into unconsciousness – one of several cases for the defendant involving allegations of violence.

On Thursday afternoon, an officer stopped a car for speeding near a park on Main Street in St. George and during the stop, a background check revealed an active warrant for the backseat passenger, Reilley Perez.

The warrant was issued after Perez failed to appear for a hearing on a case involving multiple felony charges that was filed in October involving a domestic altercation in Washington City where a woman reported she was choked by the defendant and lost consciousness – twice.

Officers located the suspect a short time later and arrested him under charges of aggravated assault and commission of domestic violence in the presence of a child. The warrant was issued by 5th District Court on the same day as his arrest.

The suspect’s criminal history extends beyond the most recent cases. In July 2019, the suspect was involved in the attempted carjacking of a Jeep in the parking lot of what was then Dixie Regional Medical Center (now St. George Regional Hospital) after he was being pursued by officers when he ran from the hospital with an IV still in his arm.

The case was resolved two months later when the suspect pleaded guilty to the charges and was released from jail. He was also fined and placed in two years probation.

In a 2018 case, Perez pleaded guilty to an obstruction of justice charge after it was reduced from a felony to a misdemeanor. The case involved an incident that took place while the defendant was serving out a sentence for a 2013 case at Utah State Prison, court records indicate.

A corrections officer entered Perez’s cell after he noticed a towel hanging over the cell window, which is when he observed the defendant with syringes, pills and a plastic baggie containing a white powdery substance in his hand the suspect then flushed down the toilet.

In the 2013 case, Perez pleaded guilty to theft and other charges and was sentenced to serve a term of 0-5 years in prison, and then received additional time for crimes he was convicted of while incarcerated.

During Thursday’s traffic stop, officers searched a backpack later identified as belonging to Perez and inside found a black hard case with multiple syringes containing residue that appeared to be heroin and methamphetamine, along with of a large fixed blade 12-inch hunting knife, as well as a 6-inch folding knife with drug residue on the blade, both of which he was prohibited from having after a conviction for assaulting a prisoner.

The suspect was arrested and booked into jail facing three felony charges, including two counts of possession of a controlled substance and possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person. He also faces a misdemeanor possession of paraphernalia charge and the $5,000 warrant.

Perez remains in custody without bail.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by the courts and-or law enforcement and may not contain the full scope of findings. Persons arrested or charged are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law or as otherwise decided by a trier-of-fact.

