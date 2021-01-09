More slots next week for COVID-19 vaccinations open up, teachers get their own clinics

Two of the COVID-19 vaccines are seen at Dixie Regional Medical Center in St. George, Utah, on Dec. 16, 2020. | Photo courtesy of Intermountain Healthcare

ST. GEORGE — The Southwest Utah Public Health Department has added additional reservation slots for COVID-19 vaccinations next week.

The additional slots, which are only in Washington County, come after all of the reservations for Monday to Thursday were filled as of late Friday. As of 6 p.m on Saturday, there remained some open slots.

No additional reservations appear to have been made available for Iron County, which also had no remaining slots for Monday and Tuesday clinics.

All of the slots next week for the Kane County vaccine clinic in Kanab, the Garfield County clinic in Panguitch and the clinic in Beaver are also full.

The vaccinations, which are free, are open to first responders, medical workers (including dentists and pharmacists) who don’t work at a hospital, and teachers and staff at K-12 schools.

Those school workers got a better option to get their vaccination on Saturday when school staff-only clinics were opened up for reservations that include extended hours and also don’t have teachers competing with first responders and others for slots.

The vaccination clinics for K-12 teachers and staff will be on Jan. 19-21 from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. each day at the health district’s St. George office at 620 S. 400 East. All of the Jan. 19 slots have already filled.

Local teachers, administrators and other school staff can select a reservation slot at this link. Work identification will be required to be shown to get the vaccine.

The vaccine from Moderna will be administered at the clinics with the Pfizer vaccine used as a back-up if supplies get low.

Getting the COVID-19 Vaccine

Those who can currently get the vaccine : K-12 teachers and staff, those that work in non-hospital health care facilities (those in clinics, pharmacies, dentists or other medical offices); First responders including law enforcement, firefighters and EMTs.

: K-12 teachers and staff, those that work in non-hospital health care facilities (those in clinics, pharmacies, dentists or other medical offices); First responders including law enforcement, firefighters and EMTs. Must register in advance online for an appointment time. Walk-ins will not be accepted.

Must have a personal ID, employment ID and wear a short-sleeve shirt at appointment.

Vaccines through the Southwest Utah Public Health Department are free of charge.

Washington County:

Where: Southwest Utah Public Health Department St. George office, 620 S 400 East, 2nd Floor Conference Room, St. George, 84770.

When: Monday Jan. 11 to Thursday Jan. 14, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. K-12 teachers and staff-only clinics Jan. 19, 20 and 21 from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Click to register

Register here for K-12 staff only clinics (Jan. 19 filled)

Iron County:

Where: Southwest Utah Public Health Department Cedar City office, 260 DL Sargent Dr., Cedar City, 84721.

When: Monday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

(All slots are full) Click to register

Kane County:

Where: Southwest Utah Public Health Department Kanab office, 445 N. Main St., Kanab 84741.

When: Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

(All slots are full) Click to register

Garfield County:

Where: Southwest Utah Public Health Department Panguitch office, 601 Center St. Panguitch 84759.

When: Monday, 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

(All slots are full) Click to register

Beaver County:

Where: Southwest Utah Public Health Department Beaver Office, 75 1175 North, Beaver 84713.

When: Tuesday 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

(All slots are full) Click to register

COVID-19 information resources

St. George News has made every effort to ensure the information in this story is accurate at the time it was written. However, as the situation and science surrounding the coronavirus continues to evolve, it’s possible that some data has changed.

Check the resources below for up-to-date information and resources.

Southern Utah coronavirus count (as of Jan. 9 2020, seven-day average in parentheses)

Positive COVID-19 tests: 21,193 (265.3 new infections per day in seven days, rising since Jan. 8)

County-by-county numbers are one day behind.

Washington County: 16,184 (182 per day, rising)

Iron County: 3,613 (53 per day, rising)

Kane County: 357 (3.3 per day, rising)

Garfield County: 362 (6.6 per day, rising)

Beaver County: 445 (5 per day, rising)

New infections for major Southern Utah cities (numbers released ahead of Southern Utah numbers):

St. George: 79 (falling)

Washington City: 18 ( falling )

) Hurricane/LaVerkin: 18 (steady)

Ivins City/Santa Clara: 12 (falling )

Cedar City: 71 (rising)

Deaths: 156 (2.3 per day, falling)

Washington County: 129

Iron County: 16

Garfield County: 7

Kane County: 2

Beaver County: 2

Hospitalized: 60 (steady)

Active cases: 8,631 (rising)

Current Utah seven-day average: 3,147 (rising)

Vaccines distribution to Southern Utah data unavailable Friday

