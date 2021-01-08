High winds with 55 mph gusts expected to impact Zion National Park, surrounding areas over weekend

Stock image | Photo by RobertHoetink/iStock/Getty Images Plus, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — High winds with gusts of 55 mph or more are expected to blow through parts of Southern Utah this weekend.

A wind advisory has been put into in effect by the National Weather Service from 2 a.m. to 5 p.m. MST Saturday.

The advisory is in effect for canyon areas in Washington County, including Zion National Park.

Northeast winds 25-35 mph with gusts of up to 55 mph are expected, according to the National Weather Service.

Impacts

Travel may be impacted by the wind, including significant crosswinds on east-west roadways such as U.S. Route 6. Blowing dust may also reduce visibility.

High-profile and lightweight vehicles will be most susceptible to these strong winds. Motorists in the advisory area should be prepared for sudden gusty crosswinds, making driving very difficult.

High winds can blow down power lines, blow away loose objects and raise large amounts of dust. Bring in trash cans, lawn furniture and other loose or lightweight outdoor objects.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2021, all rights reserved.