‘Love One Another’ signs spread through St. George neighborhood to encourage kindness

ST. GEORGE — Driving through the Little Valley neighborhood in St. George is like going on a scavenger hunt to see how many “Love One Another” signs you can find. For the last two months, almost every other house in the neighborhood has displayed one in their yard.

The signs were created and printed by residents of the neighborhood. Resident Anne Staples said she saw the first one while riding her bike in the area and was inspired to call local printing company Rainbow Sign and Banner and ask them to print more. She and her husband Larry Staples have distributed five dozen signs as a way of reminding neighbors to be kind to each other during the pandemic.

“Even in our own family, there’s a lot of people who have feelings toward each other, harsh feelings, because of politics, because of COVID, because of numerous things,” Larry Staples told St. George News. “So we thought this was a good way to tell everybody to just love each other.”

The Staples’ gave signs to anyone who wanted one. The project was a COVID-safe way to include everyone, spread goodwill throughout the community and meet some new people, Anne Staples said. The project spread through the neighborhood by word-of-mouth, and people began asking the Staples how they could help.

“We’ve had some people say, ‘Well, what can we pay you for the signs?’ And we say, ‘This is our gift to you,’” she said. “‘Just pay it forward to somebody else in whatever way that you come across.’ That’s what we ask.”

One neighbor was so inspired by the project that he wrote a check to the Staples so they could print more signs. Because more signs were already on the way, instead of using the money for themselves, the Staples bought seven frozen turkeys for Thanksgiving and donated them to an organization that provides food to hungry families in Southern Utah.

The past year has caused more divisiveness and hatred than the Staples have ever seen, they said.

“With all of the turmoil and debate over how to take care of our physical selves, they thought it was important to do something that encouraged emotional health,” Anne Staples said.

“It’s okay to be a little uncomfortable and make a little sacrifice,” she said. “If we just can do that and love each other enough to do that then businesses can thrive, kids can be in school, teachers can be safe – if we look at the greater good.”

Now that the signs have taken off and been seen, the Staples are thinking of other ways they can give back and spread love.

“It’s not about us,” Larry Staples said. “What we want is people to get our message …. It comes back to this, we’re doing it for each other.”

Anyone interested in purchasing a sign can call Rainbow Sign and Banner at 435-628-5107. Each sign and frame costs $10.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2021, all rights reserved.