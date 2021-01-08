Highway Patrol: Woman killed in I-15 crash in Beaver County

Stock image | Photo by Barbol88/iStock/Getty Images Plus, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — One person is dead and two others have been injured following a two-vehicle crash on northbound Interstate 15 through Beaver that occurred Friday evening.

Around 5:20 p.m., a vehicle that was westbound on 300 North in Beaver went off the roadway and onto northbound I-15 at milepost 111 and collided with an oncoming vehicle.

The woman who was driving the westbound vehicle died at the scene, Utah Highway Patrol Trooper Andrew Battenfield told St. George News.

Two men who occupied the northbound vehicle on I-15 were both injured in the crash and taken to an area hospital by ambulance, he said.

Law enforcement was still on the scene of the crash as of 6:30 p.m. investigating the cause of the crash. Due to the ongoing investigation, Battenfield said he was unable to go into greater detail concerning the incident.

A single lane on northbound I-15 is currently open for use by motorists.

This is a developing story.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2021, all rights reserved.