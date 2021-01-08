May 9, 1939 – Jan. 4, 2021

Heaven gained an angel on Jan. 4, 2021. Merrillyn Stevens Guymon, 81, passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by loved ones. Merrillyn was born on May 9, 1939, in Provo, Utah, to Merrill and Evvie Stevens. She grew up in Blanding, Utah, where she met her sweetheart, Ronald Guymon. They were sealed in the Manti Temple on Feb. 11, 1961 and had seven children. Merrillyn attended BYU and graduated with a degree in Education. She taught at Santa Clara Elementary and then East Elementary in St. George, Utah, and was beloved by her students and fellow faculty members.

Merrillyn and Ron served a senior couples mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and were called to serve in the Texas, San Antonio mission. She cherished their time there and the people they served. Merrillyn loved music, crafting, organizing, cleaning and was a gifted seamstress. She was known for always having a spotless home, even with seven children running around. Heaven is going to get a lot more organized with her there. Merrillyn had a special gift for making people feel loved and welcomed. She greeted everyone with a smile and was always concerned with the needs of others over her own. She was always everyone’s cheerleader and never had a bad thing to say about anyone.

She always had a cheerful disposition and made people feel at ease. She was the greatest example of kindness, patience, gentleness, service and Christlike love. She loved her family more than anything in the world and loved when her grandkids and great-grandkids would come and visit, and they would always hear “I sure love you,” and “I sure am proud of you” several times during each visit. Merrillyn had a strong testimony of Jesus Christ and was one of God’s noble and great children. Merrillyn is survived by her husband, Ron Guymon; her children: Michelle Guymon (Patti Griffin), Ronda Welker (Mike), DeAnne Jones (Shawn), LaDawn O’Connell (Glenn), CaraLee “KK” White (Bryan), David Guymon (Kim), and Denise Hoogland (CJ); 25 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

A viewing will be held for all family and friends on Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, from 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. at the chapel at 881 S. River Road, St. George, Utah. A private family service (invitation only) will follow at 1 p.m. Interment will be in the Tonaquint cemetery immediately following the service. Masks are required for attendance at the services.

For those wishing to view the funeral service online, please use this link for access: https://youtu.be/tLr81mRSpYU Arrangements entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, 435-673-4221. Visit Metcalf Mortuary’s website at www.metcalfmortuary.com for condolences, complete obituary and funeral listings.