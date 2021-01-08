Driver airlifted following rollover on I-15 near Beaver Dam

Written by Alexa Morgan
January 8, 2021
Single-vehicle rollover along northbound interstate-15 near Beaver Dam, Arizona, Jan. 8, 2021 | Photo courtesy of Arizona Department of Public Safety, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A single-vehicle crash along northbound Interstate-15 in Arizona resulted in one man being airlifted to the hospital with serious injuries on Friday morning.

Single-vehicle rollover along northbound interstate-15 near Beaver Dam, Arizona, Jan. 8, 2021 | Photo courtesy of Beaver Dam/Littlefield Fire District, St. George News

Sgt. John Bottoms with the Arizona Department of Public Safety told St. George News that the accident occurred at mile marker 1 near Beaver Dam, Arizona. The driver, a 61-year-old California resident, was heading north on I-15 when he lost control of his Ford pickup truck just before 11:15 a.m.

“The vehicle drifted off the left side of the highway, and he overcorrected his steering to get back onto the highway and lost control and rolled over,” Bottoms said.

Bottoms said the driver was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the rollover and was still inside the truck when first responders arrived, though not coherent. He was flown by medical helicopter to St. George Regional Hospital, where he remains in critical but stable condition.

Speed and impairment are not believed to be factors in the crash, Bottoms said. However, the driver was in the process of moving from California to Indiana and had packed the truck bed full of belongings.

“If there was enough weight in the bed of the pickup truck, it may have affected his ability to steer properly,” he said.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2021, all rights reserved.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Alexa Morgan returned to the St. George News team in 2020, having previously served as a reporter and assistant editor from 2011-2014. She is committed to keeping the community informed with journalism of the highest quality standard. Originally from Southern California, she now proudly makes her home beneath the big red mountain in Ivins.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @STGnews

Free News Delivery by Email

Would you like to have the day's news stories delivered right to your inbox every evening? Enter your email below to start!