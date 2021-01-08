Driver airlifted following rollover on I-15 near Beaver Dam

Single-vehicle rollover along northbound interstate-15 near Beaver Dam, Arizona, Jan. 8, 2021 | Photo courtesy of Arizona Department of Public Safety, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A single-vehicle crash along northbound Interstate-15 in Arizona resulted in one man being airlifted to the hospital with serious injuries on Friday morning.

Sgt. John Bottoms with the Arizona Department of Public Safety told St. George News that the accident occurred at mile marker 1 near Beaver Dam, Arizona. The driver, a 61-year-old California resident, was heading north on I-15 when he lost control of his Ford pickup truck just before 11:15 a.m.

“The vehicle drifted off the left side of the highway, and he overcorrected his steering to get back onto the highway and lost control and rolled over,” Bottoms said.

Bottoms said the driver was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the rollover and was still inside the truck when first responders arrived, though not coherent. He was flown by medical helicopter to St. George Regional Hospital, where he remains in critical but stable condition.

Speed and impairment are not believed to be factors in the crash, Bottoms said. However, the driver was in the process of moving from California to Indiana and had packed the truck bed full of belongings.

“If there was enough weight in the bed of the pickup truck, it may have affected his ability to steer properly,” he said.

