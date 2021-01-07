July 25, 1942 – Dec. 31, 2020

Glen B. Blakley, 78, passed peacefully on Dec. 31, 2020 at the St. George IHC Medical Center in St George, Utah. Born in Brookside, Kentucky, July 25, 1942, Glen was the eldest child and only son of Elmer and Reva (Anderkin) Blakley who predeceased him in death.

After graduating from Harlan High School, Glen joined the United States Air Force and was stationed at Sonderstrom Air Force Base, Greenland, during the Vietnam War. He served a two-and-a-half-year mission to Japan for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Glen attended BYU and graduated with an masters of fine arts in 1973. In 1976 Glen moved to St. George, Utah where he became a professor of fine arts at Dixie State University, only ending his illustrious career upon his death. Beloved by students and faculty alike, Glen taught freely both in and out of the classroom for over four decades. He led hundreds of students and community members on art-focused trips around the globe. As founder of the St. George Art Museum, first director and frequent judge of the St. George Art Festival, and chairman and committee member of numerous local arts education programs, Glen worked tirelessly to enrich the culture of art in St. George and throughout Southern Utah.

He was the official photographer for the National Council on the Education for the Ceramic Arts for many years. In 2008 NCECA presented him with the “Fellow of the Council” award. In that same year, Glen was presented with a “Certificate of Appreciation and Gratitude” honor by the National K-12 Ceramic Exhibition Foundation in recognition for his support of education for the ceramic arts. Referred to by many as a mentor, teacher, master artist and friend, he was a man who left behind an amazing legacy. Glen made an impact on everyone he met. He was always quick to lend an ear, a kind word, genuine encouragement, and a heartwarming smile. Glen never met a stranger and was always generous with his time and knowledge. His passing leaves a void in the community, the university and the lives of all who knew him.

Glen is survived by his wife of 48 years, Catherine E. Blakley; his four children, Christopher Glen Blakley (Ember), Sharon Warren Riley (Paul), Diana L. Zu (Sam) and Katrina Blakley; 12 grandchildren; four great grandchildren; sisters Janice Boyle (Tom) and Kathie Jones (Rick); and nephews Jeremy Jones (Brie) and Joseph Jones (Kayla).

The family would like to thank all of the healthcare workers at the St. George IHC Medical Center that graciously provided care during Glen’s two-week hospital stay; he commented daily on how wonderful and kind they were to him and how he was “their favorite patient.”

For those who would like to view the funeral online, please log in to webcast.funeralrecording.com. Type in the event number 44717 and password GBB2021.

Arrangements are made under the direction of Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 S Bluff St, St. George, Utah. Friends and family are invited to sign her online guestbook at www.spilsburymortuary.com