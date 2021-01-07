June 8, 1929 – Jan. 4, 2021

Dwight Gary Christian passed peacefully through the veil and into the warm embrace of his parents and siblings on Jan. 4, 2021. He was a beautiful mind and decent man whose passion for writing, delight in scholarship, pride in his Icelandic heritage and love affair with his childhood hometown persisted until his final days. He was an accomplished lawyer, musician, photographer, athlete, poet, philosopher, father and grandfather.

He is survived by his adoring wife and companion of 65 years, Patricia, his three children: Cynthia, Madison (wife, Kellie) and Kenyon; his three grandchildren: Madeline, Noah and Abigail. Gary was born in Portland, Oregon, but grew up on the southern plains of Alberta, Canada in “Raymond Town.” As a child growing up in “Frog Bottom,” Gary was the definition of dirt poor. Beginning at the age of 13, he played trumpet professionally in a dance-band to earn money in support of the family. As a result, he never graduated from high school. But the verdant hills and dales of Alberta provided Gary with riches in the form of the natural world, which wealth could never purchase.

After he reached the age of majority, Gary enlisted in the United States Army, where he served with honor on the island of Okinawa after World War II. He then determined to use the G.I. Bill for its intended purpose to become the first in his family to earn a college degree.

But here he encountered roadblocks. Most universities had no interest in admitting a student who lacked a high school diploma. The exception was Brigham Young University, which permitted Gary entrance after he passed the high school equivalency examination.

It was at BYU that Gary discovered the world of philosophy, literature, mythology, history and religion that excited him beyond imagination.

After graduating from BYU, Gary married his sweetheart from Raymond, Patricia Mitchell and enrolled in law school at the University of Utah. Despite now being a “Utah man,” Gary remained a faithful Cougar fan his entire life.

Gary began and ended his practice of law at the firm that now proudly bears his name: Kipp & Christian. Because of his ethical demeanor and his legal acumen, he became an accomplished trial lawyer, earning a coveted invitation from the American College of Trial Lawyers. He retired to Santa Clara, Utah after a stellar 35-year legal career.

Then some internal dam within was breached and the words came gushing out of him in megabytes. It immediately became evident that writing was Gary’s real calling, the one thing that burned in him most brightly and intensely. And so, he wrote. And his writing was beautiful, transcendent, erudite and compelling.

Later, he would find, and band together with, other like-minded souls in St. George that shared his wit and passion. Together, this collection of local poets became what is known today as the Redrock Writers. Gary ultimately served as president of this group and created the nationally recognized Chaparral Poetry Contest. He continued to hone his skills and share his love of word craft right up until the end.

A small, private graveside remembrance for Gary will be held Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021 at 1 p.m. at the Santa Clara City Cemetery. COVID-19 protocols will be strictly observed including distancing and the mandatory use of facemasks.

A small, private graveside remembrance for Gary will be held Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021 at 1 p.m. at the Santa Clara City Cemetery. COVID-19 protocols will be strictly observed including distancing and the mandatory use of facemasks.